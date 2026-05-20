University Hospital Zurich files criminal complaints over heart surgery scandal
An investigative team from the Zurich public prosecutor’s office is examining incidents at the University Hospital Zurich’s Clinic for Cardiac Surgery.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The hospital’s board has filed complaints over 11 deaths and 13 cases involving the use of medical devices, which are now under investigation.
Zurich prosecutors received three criminal complaints on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, grievous bodily harm by negligence and forgery of documents.
More
Heart surgery scandal: University Hospital Zurich CEO thanks fired ‘whistleblower’
In addition, 11 reports have been submitted over the suspected inappropriate use of medical devices, the Zurich cantonal prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.
The complaints have been filed against persons unknown and are being examined alongside the other reports. Given the complexity of the case, the investigation is expected to take some time.
Prosecutors must first establish whether there is sufficient evidence of any criminal offences. Investigators will also examine who the allegations relate to.
Around 70 more deaths than expected
To support the investigation, the Zurich cantonal prosecutor’s office has set up a dedicated team to look into the incidents at the cardiac surgery department of University Hospital Zurich.
The team comprises four prosecutors with expertise in medical criminal law, white-collar crime and offences involving public officials.
More
University Hospital Zurich confirms serious errors in heart surgery
The “Oberholzer report”, published in early May, found that between 2016 and 2020, some 4,500 operations at the hospital’s Clinic for Cardiac Surgery led to between 68 and 74 more deaths than would have been expected based on statistical estimates.
The clinic’s then director, Francesco Maisano, also used a device he had helped to develop and is alleged to have benefited from it financially.
Translated from German by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.