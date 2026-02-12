Verisure Shares Slide as Earnings Fail to Convince Investors

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Verisure Plc dropped the most on record after earnings from the Swedish alarm group failed to reassure investors who had been selling the stock on fears around artificial intelligence-related disruption.

The stock tumbled more than 17% at 10:57 a.m. in Stockholm, the most since its October initial public offering. The shares fell as low as €10.35 ($12.30), a level that continues to pull away from the €13.25 IPO price. Verisure’s listing accounted for more than half of the $7.23 billion raised from IPOs on the Stockholm exchange in 2025, making it one of the most high profile capital markets events in Europe.

Chief Executive Officer Austin Lally told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that he was “disappointed” with the recent performance of the share price but expects the stock market to change course as the security company maintains its growth. “It’s important as a CEO that I don’t chase the ticker, I have to focus on delivery,” Lally said in an interview.

The share price move comes in the wake of fourth-quarter results in which adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled €420.6 million, falling short of the €431.3 million average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company said it remained on track to deliver mid-term guidance of 10% growth in annual recurring revenue as well as expansion of its adjusted Ebit margin to 30% over the long term.

The 12-month average analyst target price for the stock is €19.27, offering more than 80% upside to current levels.

“I don’t believe it’s logical for Verisure to be caught in the selloff affecting technology stocks,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Stephane Kovatchev said before the earnings report.

