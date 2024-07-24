Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Vietnamese warship arrives in Russia on ‘business call’, TASS reports

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Vietnamese missile frigate arrived in Russia’s port of Vladivostok on a “business call”, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the press service of Russia’s Pacific Fleet.

“Today, the frigate Hung Dao of the Navy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam arrived in Vladivostok on a business call,” TASS cited the press service as saying.

The ship will stay in Russia until the end of July, TASS reported.

The frigate was built in Russia and it was commissioned by the Vietnamese navy in 2018, according to military bloggers.

According to Rosoboronoexport, Russia’s defence exporter, it is designed to search, track and counter enemy surface, underwater and air targets. It is considered a light frigate at a maximum displacement of 2,500 tonnes.

The mooring of the frigate in Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East, comes just weeks after President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Vietnam, where he said he wanted to build a “reliable security architecture” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
64 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR