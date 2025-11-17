Wall Street on Hold in Run-Up to Nvidia, Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders gearing up for Nvidia Corp.’s earnings and a key jobs report refrained from making riskier bets as both events will be key in shaping the outlook for markets throughout the rest of 2025.

Equities wavered at the start of the week, with the S&P 500 still down for November and on track to halt a streak of six months of gains. Of course, that could change if investors get reassurance on prospects for artificial intelligence and the continuation of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts — the two main pillars of the bull market. Bonds wavered. The dollar rose.

“The monthly jobs report would normally dominate this week’s economic calendar, but with the AI trade struggling the past couple of weeks, Nvidia’s earnings are once again looking like a key piece of the market’s momentum puzzle,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Nvidia’s report on Wednesday will be picked over investors increasingly uneasy over stratospheric AI valuations even though the chipmaker is widely expected to deliver another earnings beat. The $4.6 trillion company faces questions about SoftBank Group Corp.’s recent exit as a shareholder, a move that’s further fueled concerns that “circular” investments are creating a bubble.

A day later, the September jobs report will be released after it was delayed due to the government shutdown. While alternative data sources helped fill some of the gaps, policymakers, business leaders and investors have largely been flying blind without the critical government data.

Corporate Highlights:

Peter Thiel’s hedge fund Thiel Macro LLC sold off its holdings in Nvidia Corp. during the third quarter, marking another retreat from the leading provider of artificial-intelligence chips. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. acquired 17.9 million shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc. during the third quarter, while further trimming its holdings in Bank of America Corp. and Apple Inc. Amazon.com. Inc. kicked off a US dollar corporate bond offering Monday, its first such deal in about three years. A memory “supercycle” increasingly poses a risk to earnings of hardware original equipment and design manufacturers (OEMs and ODMs), Morgan Stanley analysts wrote as they cut ratings on HP, Dell, Pegatron and Asustek to underweight. KKR & Co. agreed to purchase as much as €65 billion ($75.4 billion) of buy-now, pay-later loans from PayPal Holdings Inc. as part of an extension of a two-year-old agreement between the two companies. Johnson & Johnson has agreed to buy the cancer treatment biotech Halda Therapeutics for $3.05 billion cash, part of a strategy to cope with eroding sales for its major psoriasis drug. Novo Nordisk A/S is undercutting arch-rival Eli Lilly & Co. on obesity drugs for cash-pay patients, showing its willingness to compete on price as it tries to claw back a larger share of the US market. UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher held talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about potentially moving the bank’s headquarters to the US amid the ongoing uncertainty over Switzerland’s upcoming capital reforms, the Financial Times reported. Societe Generale SA unveiled a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) share buyback, a boost for investors who have been holding out for more payouts. Euronext NV has secured the minimum threshold required to acquire Hellenic Exchanges, according to people familiar with the matter, clearing the way for the bourse to further expand its reach in Europe. Siemens Healthineers AG is studying options for its Diagnostics business that could include a future sale, a few days after former parent Siemens AG said it plans to reduce its majority holding in the maker of MRI scanners. TotalEnergies SE agreed to buy a 50% stake in a portfolio of European power assets for about €5.1 billion ($5.9 billion), expanding in the sector even as some major oil and gas peers retreat. Sea Ltd. shares advanced after the Southeast Asian internet giant unveiled its first buyback program, taking advantage of an almost 30% plunge in its stock price to reward investors. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s profit climbed on the back of an ongoing discounting campaign that turbo-charged sales even as China’s regulator has stepped up scrutiny on price wars. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 9:37 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.6% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1589 The British pound was little changed at $1.3167 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 154.97 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $95,685.68 Ether rose 4% to $3,193.61 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.55% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.61% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.