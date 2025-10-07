Wall Street’s $16 Trillion Rally Pauses, Yen Slips: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set for a mixed open after Wall Street shares took a breather from notching a series of all-time highs.

Equity-index futures for Japan showed a slight gain while shares opened lower in Australia. An index of US-listed Chinese shares fell the most since end-August before Hong Kong returned after a holiday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% on Tuesday as concerns grew that a $16 trillion surge from its April lows was excessive. Gold got to within $10 of reaching $4,000 an ounce.

The Japanese yen slid to its lowest against the dollar since February as Sanae Takaichi’s surprise win as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party continued to weigh on the currency. It also moved to a fresh record against the euro since the common currency’s inception in 1999.

The US moves come amid growing chatter about a bubble forming around artificial intelligence as key players pledge billions of dollars in deals with a cohort of companies making infrastructure for the technology. As more money is spent, there’s mounting fear the trend will end in a crash the way it did 25 years ago following the dot-com euphoria.

“Profit-taking risks have rapidly risen across markets, and are particularly elevated for Nasdaq, potentially hampering further upside,” said Citigroup’s Chris Montagu.

In the US, investor optimism has grown heated in recent months, with many seeming too busy chasing the upside to worry about risks like a US government shutdown and stretched valuations.

Some Wall Street pros note that having multiple large technology stocks surge by double-digits in quick succession could be a sign that valuations have become disconnected from underlying fundamentals.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The S&P 500 has declined to a key support level of 6,700. The move so far still reflects positioning dynamics more than any change in the macro narrative, but the potential for a greater pullback is growing.”

—Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

While those concerns are legitimate and an ever-present risk, there was no fresh information that came to light overnight to really threaten the bull market, wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne.

“While these sorts of down days at the height of a bull market stoke commentary and concerns about the beginning of a deeper selloff, the catalyst isn’t really there at the moment,” Rodda wrote.

Traders also parsed remarks from Federal Reserve officials, with Governor Stephen Miran saying his expectations for a limited tariff impact on inflation mean the Fed can keep easing policy.

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari warned that any drastic rate cuts would risk stoking prices.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Thailand’s central banks are both expected to cut rates by a quarter point later Wednesday.

In commodities, oil rose in early Asia trading after an industry report indicated a drop in stockpiles at a US delivery hub.

Corporate News:

The Elon Musk-backed artificial intelligence startup xAI is raising more financing than initially planned — including an equity investment from Nvidia Corp. — to bring its ongoing funding round to $20 billion. Tesla Inc. introduced new versions of its top-selling models priced at under $40,000, making its main vehicles more affordable to counteract the loss of US incentives for electric cars. Dell Technologies Inc. roughly doubled its growth estimates for sales and profit for the next two years, and said demand for artificial intelligence products will extend those higher projections at least through the 2030 fiscal year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:28 a.m. Tokyo time Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1656 The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.97 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1463 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $121,722.62 Ether fell 0.8% to $4,476.91 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $62.13 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,988.98 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

