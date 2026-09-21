Swiss intelligence service ‘largely’ plugged data leak holes
Various investigations have “sufficiently clarified” incidents that occurred in the former cyber division of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS).
Recommendations from previous reports have been implemented “in principle”, said the defence ministry.
+ The Russia affair in the Swiss secret service: ‘This is espionage’
The former FIS cyber unit had been dealing with incidents and reports since 2001. These included allegations of illegal FIS data transfers via the Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky to Russian intelligence services, and of data deletion.
These incidents were investigated through one internal and two external inquiries, as well as an audit by the supervisory authority. No evidence of “large-scale” data deletion was found.
Furthermore, recommendations to resolve the issue in future have generally been implemented.
The allegations of collaboration with the cyber security firm Kaspersky remain unresolved. These have been referred to the police and are the subject of an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General.
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Swiss secret service had links to more companies linked to Russia
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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