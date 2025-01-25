Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss survey finds employee productivity rises with sense of belonging

81 percent work better with a sense of community
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A good team increases productivity. In Switzerland, 81% of employees perform better when they feel a sense of community with their colleagues.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

This is the conclusion of a new survey by recruitment agency Randstad. Some would even accept a pay cut for a good team. Almost a third (31%) of those surveyed would be prepared to earn less if they had good friends at work in return.

+ How the Swiss deal with burnout

In addition to good colleagues, trust in management is also crucial for Swiss employees. 30 percent have already quit a job because they distrusted their managers.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

