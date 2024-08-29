Swiss airports and airlines allowed to use facial recognition

On Wednesday the government submitted a draft amendment to the Aviation Act for consultation.
The government wrote that the use of biometric data would allow passengers to dispense with paper tickets or electronic boarding passes. Facial recognition could be used at baggage drop-off, check-in, boarding pass control or when boarding an aircraft.
However, access controls for staff using facial recognition would also be possible. According to the government, the current process without biometric data must be offered as an alternative for people who reject this.
Facial recognition is one of 22 topics in aviation that the government wants to regulate with the revision, including the protection of existing airports. Some of the proposals are based on parliamentary initiatives. The consultation period lasts until November 28.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
How centuries of Swiss emigrants left their mark on the US
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.