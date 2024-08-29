Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss airports and airlines allowed to use facial recognition

Airports and airlines should be allowed to use facial recognition
The government says the use of biometric data would allow passengers to dispense with paper tickets or electronic boarding passes. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss airports and airlines allowed to use facial recognition
Listening: Swiss airports and airlines allowed to use facial recognition

Airports and airlines in Switzerland are to be allowed to use facial recognition for passengers. The government wants to allow the use of biometric data in the passenger handling process.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Wednesday the government submitted a draft amendment to the Aviation Act for consultation.

The government wrote that the use of biometric data would allow passengers to dispense with paper tickets or electronic boarding passes. Facial recognition could be used at baggage drop-off, check-in, boarding pass control or when boarding an aircraft.

+ Survey finds majority of Swiss candidates against automatic facial recognition

However, access controls for staff using facial recognition would also be possible. According to the government, the current process without biometric data must be offered as an alternative for people who reject this.

Facial recognition is one of 22 topics in aviation that the government wants to regulate with the revision, including the protection of existing airports. Some of the proposals are based on parliamentary initiatives. The consultation period lasts until November 28.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
90 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR