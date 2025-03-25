The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss carry out record number of civilian service days

Civilian service 2024 with new record number of service days
Civilian service 2024 with new record number of service days Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss carry out record number of civilian service days
Listening: Swiss carry out record number of civilian service days

Members of the civilian service completed a record 1.9 million days of service in 2024, a 3.5% increase on the previous year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Last year 6,799 people were newly admitted to civilian service, an increase of 0.7%, the Federal Office for Civilian Service said on Tuesday.

The number of organisations providing civilian service fell by 2.9% to 4,361, meaning that the civilian service had almost 800 fewer places, namely 15,918. According to the Federal Office for Civilian Service, however, this is sufficient. The neutrality of the labour market has been maintained.

A third of newly admitted civilian service members submitted their application after completing recruit school, 55.7% of applications were submitted before joining the army and 10.6% during recruit school.

+ Swiss government wants to restrict access to civilian service

The number of days of service had already reached a record level in 2023. In 2024, 51.6% of civilian service days were spent in social services, 16.6% in schools, 14.8% in healthcare institutions and 9.7% in environmental protection and nature conservation.

The government wants to reduce admissions to civilian service. In particular, it considers admissions after completing recruit school to be problematic, as specialists and managers are leaving. An amendment to the Civilian Service Act is intended to comply with the constitutional provision that there is no freedom of choice between military and alternative civilian service.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
139 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Geneva Airport saw strong profit growth last year

More

Geneva Airport reports strong profit growth

This content was published on Geneva Airport recorded a clear increase in both revenue and, in particular, profit in 2024. The airport has now almost fully recovered from the Covid slump.

Read more: Geneva Airport reports strong profit growth
On Saturday, the moon moves in front of the sun

More

Swiss get ready for partial solar eclipse

This content was published on At around 11:20am on Saturday the moon will begin to move in front of the sun in Switzerland. However, it will not completely cover it.

Read more: Swiss get ready for partial solar eclipse
Acquittals for Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini at second instance

More

Blatter and Platini cleared in corruption case

This content was published on A Swiss court has confirmed the acquittals of former FIFA president Joseph Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini at first instance.

Read more: Blatter and Platini cleared in corruption case

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR