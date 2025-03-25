Swiss carry out record number of civilian service days

Last year 6,799 people were newly admitted to civilian service, an increase of 0.7%, the Federal Office for Civilian Service said on Tuesday.
The number of organisations providing civilian service fell by 2.9% to 4,361, meaning that the civilian service had almost 800 fewer places, namely 15,918. According to the Federal Office for Civilian Service, however, this is sufficient. The neutrality of the labour market has been maintained.
A third of newly admitted civilian service members submitted their application after completing recruit school, 55.7% of applications were submitted before joining the army and 10.6% during recruit school.
The number of days of service had already reached a record level in 2023. In 2024, 51.6% of civilian service days were spent in social services, 16.6% in schools, 14.8% in healthcare institutions and 9.7% in environmental protection and nature conservation.
The government wants to reduce admissions to civilian service. In particular, it considers admissions after completing recruit school to be problematic, as specialists and managers are leaving. An amendment to the Civilian Service Act is intended to comply with the constitutional provision that there is no freedom of choice between military and alternative civilian service.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
