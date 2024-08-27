Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Digitalisation increases uncertainty for Swiss creatives

Digitalization exacerbates uncertainties for cultural professionals
Digitalisation exacerbates uncertainties for cultural professionals Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Digitalisation increases uncertainty for Swiss creatives
Listening: Digitalisation increases uncertainty for Swiss creatives

Digitalisation could further worsen the legal and social situation of creative artists. According to a new report, social insurance, copyright law and the protection of personal rights are lagging behind developments.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Foundation for Technology Assessment (TA-Swiss) stated in its report presented on Tuesday that social insurance is insufficiently geared towards the increasingly atypical forms of work of cultural professionals. The rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI) would also raise previously unresolved problems of personal rights and copyright protection, it said.

+ Switzerland reviews post-pandemic culture funding

However, digitalisation also offers opportunities, it added. For example, it opens up new possibilities for expression and dissemination.

In order to take advantage of these opportunities, political decision-makers, cultural organisations and artists must actively support the development, according to TA-Swiss. Only in combination with the strengths of the analogue world can the digital sphere play out its advantages for the benefit of artistic creation, it said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
67 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Fight against skills shortage is insufficient according to financial control

More

Fight against skills shortage is insufficient, says Swiss audit office

This content was published on The government has been providing the economy with financial support for years to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers. The Swiss Federal Audit Office concludes that these measures have only had a limited effect.

Read more: Fight against skills shortage is insufficient, says Swiss audit office

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR