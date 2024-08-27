Digitalisation increases uncertainty for Swiss creatives
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Digitalisation increases uncertainty for Swiss creatives
Digitalisation could further worsen the legal and social situation of creative artists. According to a new report, social insurance, copyright law and the protection of personal rights are lagging behind developments.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Die Digitalisierung verschärft Unsicherheiten für Kulturschaffende
Original
The Foundation for Technology Assessment (TA-Swiss) stated in its report presented on Tuesday that social insurance is insufficiently geared towards the increasingly atypical forms of work of cultural professionals. The rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI) would also raise previously unresolved problems of personal rights and copyright protection, it said.
However, digitalisation also offers opportunities, it added. For example, it opens up new possibilities for expression and dissemination.
In order to take advantage of these opportunities, political decision-makers, cultural organisations and artists must actively support the development, according to TA-Swiss. Only in combination with the strengths of the analogue world can the digital sphere play out its advantages for the benefit of artistic creation, it said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Alpine Environment
My grandmother has lived in the same Swiss village for 100 years
Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies
This content was published on
Switzerland should focus on international cooperation to strengthen its position, say studies by the University of St Gallen and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
Fight against skills shortage is insufficient, says Swiss audit office
This content was published on
The government has been providing the economy with financial support for years to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers. The Swiss Federal Audit Office concludes that these measures have only had a limited effect.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.