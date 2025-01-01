Lindt wins ‘chocolate ball’ legal case against Aldi

A Swiss court agreed with Lindt & Sprüngli's argument that Aldi's "Moser Roth" chocolate balls were "unnecessarily similar" to its Lindor balls. Keystone-SDA

Chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli has won a legal case against the retailer Aldi Suisse for infringing the trademark rights of its Lindor chocolate balls. Aldi must stop selling its own chocolate balls for now.

Other language: 1 Deutsch de Lindt&Sprüngli geht gegen Aldi Suisse wegen Lindor-Nachahmung vor

The Commercial Court of canton Aargau agreed with Lindt & Sprüngli’s argument that the “Moser Roth” chocolate balls sold by Aldi Suisse, the Swiss branch of the German discounter, were “unnecessarily similar” to its Lindor balls. This was detailed in a court ruling issued on December 14.

The verdict was first reported by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

Lindt & Sprüngli has annual sales of CHF44.8 million ($49.6 million) in Switzerland from its Lindor balls, according to the ruling.

Aldi Suisse had been selling chocolate balls under the “Moser Roth” brand. Like Lindor balls, the Aldi version has a red-and-blue wrapper and had been sold as a “Christmas edition” since October 2024.

In the ruling, Lindt & Sprüngli now has a deadline of March 13, 2025 to file a lawsuit against Aldi Suisse in the main proceedings.

At the same time, however, the Aargau court also acknowledges that its sales ban has a direct impact on Aldi’s Christmas sales and profits. The Kilchberg chocolate manufacturer must therefore also provide a security deposit of CHF200,000.

This was not Lindt & Sprüngli’s first court appearance to defend violations of its trademark. A Munich court recently banned a manufacturer from selling chocolate bunnies in gold-colored foil because they looked too similar to Lindt’s “Gold Bunny”.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

