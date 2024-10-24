One in seven Swiss changed jobs in 2023

According to the report released on Thursday, telecommuting did not appear to be an argument for changing jobs: The proportion of employees who worked from home (at least occasionally) remained virtually unchanged between the old and new job at just over 41% of new roles.
How far does almost CHF7,000 ($7,850) go in Switzerland? New statistics make the median salary sound mouth-watering, but there are big variations across sectors and incomes.
About 34.5% of those who changed jobs reoriented themselves professionally. Employees aged between 25 and 64 who changed jobs between 2022 and 2023 had worked in the same company for an average of 5.6 years before leaving. Women changed jobs faster than men (5.2 years compared to 5.9 years).
