Swiss construction sector had mixed year in 2023

Building site in Lucerne, central Switzerland. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

While construction expenditure in Switzerland rose by 0.3% in nominal terms last year, the price-adjusted situation shows a 2.5% decrease, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Overall, investment in the construction sector increased by 0.2%, the FSO said on Thursday. The two areas of building construction and civil engineering developed differently: while 0.3% less was invested in building construction (in nominal terms), investments in civil engineering rose by 2.7%.

Public clients, the federal government, cantons and municipalities all boosted investment volumes in both segments. Public-sector investment in civil engineering rose by 3.9% and investment in building construction by 8.5%. Private clients, on the other hand, invested 2.3% less in civil engineering and 1.9% less in building construction.

According to the FSO, investment in new construction projects fell by 2.5%, with private clients in particular spending less (-4.8%). At the same time, an average of 4.4% more money was invested in renovations, with the private sector investing 3.8% more and the public sector 6.9%.

In addition to construction investment, construction expenditure also includes spending on public maintenance works. This increased by 0.3%, according to the press release.

The construction investment backlog at the end of 2023 was meanwhile 0.4% higher than in the previous year, while the backlog for public maintenance work was 2.4% higher.

