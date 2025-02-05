Swiss retail sector sees slight decline despite strong online sales

Black Friday, which performed well in some areas, and Christmas sales couldn’t make up for the losses of previous months.
The food and food-related sectors grew by 1.3%, according to the Market Monitor released on Wednesday. However, non-food sales dropped by 2.6%. Online shopping continued to thrive, achieving cumulative growth of about 3.5% by the end of December.
GfK figures show that confectionery and snacks did particularly well in the food segment, with chocolate sales standing out due to price hikes. Non-alcoholic beverages remained almost stable, while alcoholic drinks saw a decline compared to the previous year.
The GfK Monitor is based on real sales data from over 40 major Swiss retailers. These retailers account for about 40% to 50% of total sector sales. Specialty retailers are not included. GfK notes that the Market Monitor does not claim to represent the entire market.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Banking & Fintech
UBS releases 'hundreds' of staff in fresh wave of job cuts
Swiss multinational SGS to move HQ from Geneva to Zug
This content was published on
The Swiss multinational SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, plans to move its headquarters from Geneva to canton Zug in central Switzerland.
