Swiss retail sector sees slight decline despite strong online sales

Sales in the Swiss retail sector dipped by 0.2% in 2024, according to market research firm GfK. A subdued consumer mood affected many non-food markets.

Other language: 1 Deutsch de GfK: Detailhandelsumsatz in der Schweiz 2024 leicht gesunken Original Read more: GfK: Detailhandelsumsatz in der Schweiz 2024 leicht gesunken

Black Friday, which performed well in some areas, and Christmas sales couldn’t make up for the losses of previous months.

The food and food-related sectors grew by 1.3%, according to the Market Monitor released on Wednesday. However, non-food sales dropped by 2.6%. Online shopping continued to thrive, achieving cumulative growth of about 3.5% by the end of December.

GfK figures show that confectionery and snacks did particularly well in the food segment, with chocolate sales standing out due to price hikes. Non-alcoholic beverages remained almost stable, while alcoholic drinks saw a decline compared to the previous year.

The GfK Monitor is based on real sales data from over 40 major Swiss retailers. These retailers account for about 40% to 50% of total sector sales. Specialty retailers are not included. GfK notes that the Market Monitor does not claim to represent the entire market.

