Construction spending in Switzerland fell in 2024

Overall spending on building fell slightly last year, with trends showing more money flowing into renovations than new buildings.

Total construction expenditure fell by 0.6% last year, according to statistics published on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Construction investment shrank by 0.7% in nominal terms, while federal, cantonal and municipal spending on maintenance work rose by 0.4%.

Last year, 1.1% less was spent on building construction, but 1.3% more on civil engineering works. Private clients in particular spent significantly more in the latter area (+7.2%). Public clients spent more in civil engineering (+0.1%) and construction (+6.0%).

In 2024, 2.7% less was invested in new buildings than the previous year. Private clients in particular spent 3.9% less on new projects, while the public sector increased its spending by 1.6%.

In contrast, investments in renovations increased by 2.3%. Private individuals spent 1.3% more on this and the public sector 3.7%.

For the current year, the backlog of projects under construction, including public maintenance work, has increased by 1.2% compared to the end of 2024, according to the FSO. An additional 2.6% has been reserved for public maintenance work.

