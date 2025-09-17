Survey finds multinationals have a good image in Geneva region

Multinationals have a good image in the Lake Geneva region Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Multinational companies enjoy a good image in the Lake Geneva region, where the population is generally aware of their importance to prosperity, a survey reveals..

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les multinationales ont une bonne image dans l’Arc lémanique Original Read more: Les multinationales ont une bonne image dans l’Arc lémanique

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Geneva-based Groupement des entreprises multinationales (GEM) has conducted its first study in its 55-year history into the image of multinational companies in the Lake Geneva region, its president François Rohrbach told the media on Wednesday. The aim was to identify major themes in light of the changing global landscape, added General Secretary Larissa Robinson.

The survey revealed that 75% of respondents have a positive image of multinationals. They pointed to their importance, first and foremost for employment, but also for the region’s reputation, economic activity and tax revenues. For 68% of respondents, the economy of the Lake Geneva region depends on the presence of multinational companies.

More benefits

While this presence brings more advantages than disadvantages for 45% of respondents, 36% believe it brings as many advantages as disadvantages, and 9% believe it brings more disadvantages. Top of the list of inconveniences are higher housing costs and mobility problems.

Respondents with a negative image of multinationals cited first and foremost their lack of environmental and social responsibility. In fact, 41% of those surveyed felt that they were not proactive in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR), and 18% even thought that they were trying to put the brakes on the introduction of rules. However, 51% of respondents are in favour of ad hoc legislation.

The survey was conducted online by the MIS Trend institute among 708 people in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud, with the exception of the districts of Jura-Nord Vaudois and Broye Vully, and in the Valais districts of Monthey and St-Maurice. The margin of error is +/- 3.7%.

Tax credits

“This study gives us a better idea of what we need to improve in terms of communication,” commented Rohrbach. He pointed out that only 24% of respondents were aware that multinationals accounted for 40% of Geneva’s gross domestic product. Companies could also do a better job of communicating their local contributions to culture, sport and education.

More

More Swiss multinationals: global heavyweights in high-risk sectors This content was published on Switzerland is home to a large number of multinationals, some in sectors that are highly exposed to risks of human rights violations. Read more: Swiss multinationals: global heavyweights in high-risk sectors

GEM, which represents 105 Swiss and foreign companies based in the Lake Geneva region, points out that prosperity depends on a competitive and stable environment. Unsurprisingly, it stresses the crucial importance of the bilateral agreements with the European Union, including the agreement on the free movement of persons, currently under discussion in Bern.

On the tax front, the GEM advocates new instruments, such as refundable tax credits that encourage innovation and research. “Discussions are starting in the cantons of Vaud and Geneva, while such credits already exist in Basel, Lucerne and Zug,” said Pierre de Pena, GEM vice-president.

Adapted from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content