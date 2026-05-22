Petition lodged in Switzerland against Starlink antennas
Opponents have submitted a petition with 14,550 signatures in Bern urging the Swiss government to stop the project to build 40 Starlink satellite antennas in Leuk, canton Valais.
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The project would create a “dangerous geopolitical dependence”, said the organisations Campax and “Protection against satellite radiation in the Leuk region”.
The petition is addressed to Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister.
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Starlink satellite antennae plan divides Swiss village
Threat to data sovereignty
The campaigners denounce a threat to Switzerland’s data sovereignty, claiming Starlink is not neutral. The satellite internet business is developed by SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company.
The Starlink antennas are planned to be installed in inhabited areas and in the Pfyn-Finges nature park in canton Valais with a transmission power significantly higher than that of conventional mobile phone antennas.
The municipality of Leuk granted the building permit in November 2025. An appeal has been filed with the Valais government.
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Swiss town approves SpaceX antenna project
Launched several years ago, Starlink provides internet access in remote areas or those lacking communication infrastructure. SpaceX claims to currently have more than 6,750 satellites in orbit and boasts over 5 million subscribers.
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SpaceX wants to install 40 Starlink antennas in Swiss canton Valais
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