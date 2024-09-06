スイスと米国は、互いにどんなことを学び合えると思いますか？
米国とスイスはかつて「姉妹共和国」として互いに影響を及ぼし合っていました。
「姉妹共和国」だった米国とスイス
今日はあらゆる民主主義国で、ソーシャルメディアが国民的議論に影響を与え、二極化が進んでいます。どのような考え方で国民の信頼を勝ち得るか、国家は自問自答しなければなりません。
米国とスイスは状況は異なりますが、比較により適切なアプローチが見つかるかもしれません。
今日、2つの民主主義国家はお互いから何を学ぶことができるのでしょうか？
このスレッドに感謝します！私はスイスに住んで17年になるアメリカ人ですが、選挙が終わった今、スイスとアメリカの民主主義について、重要な違いに焦点を当てながら、この比較を続けたいと思っています。トランプとムスクの下でアメリカで起きていることは私にとって衝撃的であり、アメリカが経験している憲法の危機を回避するために、スイスが民主的なプロセスを持っているような、持っていないような気がすることに興味があります。スイス、ありがとう。それを当たり前だと思ってはいけない！
Thank you for this thread! I’m an American living in Switzerland for 17 years now, and I’d love to continue this comparison of democracy in Switzerland and the US now that the election is over, focusing on key differences. It is shocking to me what is happening in the US under Trump and Musk, and I’m curious as to how Switzerland feels like it may or may not have democratic processes in place to avoid the constitutional crisis America is experiencing. Thank you, Switzerland, for being such a sane place. We must not take that for granted!
私はブラジル人だが、現在はアメリカに住んでいる。スイスは国民がより徹底した教育を受けているように見える。国民は人生を楽しむ傾向が強く、お金にあまり執着していないように見える。
このことは、彼らがアメリカ人よりも知的で賢明であることを物語っている。
私は水のきれいさと大学の値段で判断する。
アメリカ人はひどい教育を受け、大学のローンを払って人生を無駄にしている。
これは、より多くのお金を使う人が、自分より下の人たちから搾取する必要があるという循環を生み出す。
私が経験したどの仕事でも、肥満した白人が大勢のマイノリティに低賃金を支払っていた。
戦争に関しては、政府だけの問題ではない。アメリカ人は銃と暴力に夢中だ。それはアメリカの愛国心の一部だ。退役軍人と話したことがあるが、彼らは自分たちを現代のナポレオン、世界の解放者だと思っているようだ。
これは小学校から始まり、アメリカ文化全体に押し付けられている。
しかし、何よりもアメリカを堕落させているのは、お金を欲しがる偶像崇拝だと思う。ロックフェラーに始まり、ビリー・グラハムに終わる。
シンプルで穏やかな生活に何の価値も見いだせず、もし畑があれば、その上に都市を建設したらどれだけの価値があるかと思案する。
100万を得れば、10億を持つ人をうらやむ。
これはアメリカのモットーだ。
I`m Brazilian, but currently live in the US. Switzerland seems to have a more thoroughly educated citizenry. The people seem more prone to enjoy life and less fond of money.
This tells me that they are more intelligent and wiser than Americans.
I judge by the cleanliness of your water, and the price of your Universities.
Americans are badly educated and then waste away their lives paying for college loans.
This creates a cycle where those who spend more need to exploit those below them.
In every job I`ve had, there`s a obese white man under-paying a large minority.
In regards to wars, it`s not just the government. Americans are infatuated with guns and violence. It`s part of the American patriotism. I`ve spoken to war veterans and it seems they think themselves modern day Napoleans, liberators of the world..
This starts at grade school and is pushed throughout American culture.
But, most of all I think what corrupts America is the idolatry that causes them to covet money. It started with Rockfellar and ends with the Billy Graham.
They see no value in a simple and gentle life if they see a field they`re pondering on how much it would be worth if they build a city over it.
If they gain a million they`ll envy someone with a billion..
I know for a fact as I spent my early youth in US. it`s the American motto.
「姉妹共和国」？
本当か？
アメリカはスイスから多くを学ぶことができる。スイスはアメリカからほとんど学んでいない。
米国はスイスから学ぶ。民主主義、報道の自由、質の高さ、公正さ、代表的な政府
血なまぐさい長いリストだ。
" sister republics."?
Really?
The US can learn lots from Switzerland. Switzerland very little from the US.
US from Switzerland. Democracy, free press, quality, fairness, representive government
It's a long bloody list
例えば、リンク先の記事を読めばわかるように、これは主に歴史的な概念であり、両国の発展に明白な影響を与えたものである。
https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/the-sister-republics-was-die-usa-und-die-schweiz-verbunden-hat/73047092
Wie Sie erfahren, wenn Sie beispielsweise den verlinkten Artikel lesen, handelt es sich primär um einen historisches Begriff - der sich aber manifest auf die Entwicklung der beiden Länder ausgewirkt hat.
https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/the-sister-republics-was-die-usa-und-die-schweiz-verbunden-hat/73047092
おはようございます。スイスの政治家たちのコメントを読んだが、アメリカの政治状況についての深い分析は見当たらなかったし、中には誤解を招くようなものさえあった。
スイスがEUのような非民主的な檻に近づいていると考えるのは妄想だ。EUは、選挙で選ばれたわけでもない委員会の手になる組織であり、金融業者によって完全にコントロールされている。
しかし、ユーロゲンドフォーをご存知だろうか？
教えてあげよう、それは完全に、まったく、密かにナチス的な社会性の形態の再生産なのだ。
イタリアの政治家のレベルは存在しないし、腐敗しているが、スイスでさえ、全方位的な分析ができる人は見当たらない。
Buongiorno, ho letto i commenti dei politici svizzeri e non ho trovato analisi profonde sulla situazione politica americana, alcune addirittura fuorvianti, non si può ridurre la posizione dello staff di Trump alle poche cose lette nelle analisi del vostro articolo e diffuse dai media interessati di proprietà di chi li avversa.
Pensare di avvicinarsi da parte della Svizzera a una gabbia antidemocratica come la EU lo trovo un delirio. La EU è una organizzazione in mano a una commissione non eletta da nessuno completamente controllata dagli usurai finanziari.
Ma avete presente cosa sia Eurogendfor?
Ve lo dico io, è la riproduzione di una forma di socialità completamente, assolutamente, surrettiziamente, nazista.
Il livello dei politici italiani è inesistente e corrotto, ma anche in Svizzera non vedo soggetti capaci di analisi a 360°.
私は日本に住んでいるから、日本の政治背景も交えて話したい。
今現在、日本も含め主要先進国の政治状態が急激に悪化している。コロナパンデミック以前からの問題であるが、コロナでより深刻となった。
コロナで明るみとなったことは、各国の非常事態への用意不足と混乱が起こった時に政府が見せる本来の、「顔」、そして私たちの不安、欲望、暴力性だ。人々が何かしらの不足に陥った時、人を殺して何かを奪うということが急増することがよくわかった。
特にアメリカなどでは、ー少なくとも日本にはないね、銃がある。混乱が生じた時、何が街角で起こるかよく分かっただろう。
ではなぜ銃規制がされないか。それは圧力団体が最も大きな直接的な原因であろう。更なる被害を出さないために、そして社会をより良くするために、人々が必要なことを必要な分だけするのを、利益を重んじる組織は邪魔となってきた。日本でも同じだよ。
今の日本経済の落ち込みは政治による失敗であると言われる。ああ、その通りで、そしてそれは圧力団体のせいだ。アベシンゾウというとても優秀な政治家が誕生してさえ、彼は圧力団体、またはその他の組織により阻害され、本来は人々を救う政策を逆効果にされた。みんな知っているだろうアベノミクスさ。いくら優秀な政治家でも、クズとも言える人々が群がってできる組織には勝てなかった。
アメリカの状況については良くは分からないが、同じことが起こっている、起こった、またはこれから起こるだろう。ヨーロッパ諸国はどうかな。
自由競争で発展した国家、特に規模の大きい国家ではより圧力団体の弊害が大きくなる。(ソビエトなどはもっと以前の問題であるが)
スイスは比較的その問題が軽いのではないだろうか。
いくらスイスとアメリカの政治制度が似ていて、姉妹共和国であると言われても経済規模が違えばかなりの問題が違ってくるんじゃないかな。
(私は姉妹共和国がどのような基準で言われているのか分からないから、間違っていたら指摘してください。)
とりあえず、スイスでは政治への第三者的参入のコントロール、アメリカ、日本は過度な圧力団体の解体が今後すべきことの1つだ。
最後まで読んでくれてありがとう。
最後まで楽しく読ませていただきました。日本の状況についての見解と洞察に感謝します。
姉妹共和国」という言葉は、フランス革命後のフランスで作られた歴史的な言葉である。従って、他の何かというよりは、共通のイデオロギー的基盤を表している。
Gerne habe ich bis zu Ende gelesen - vielen Dank für Ihre An- und Einsichten zu der Situation in Japan.
Der Begriff "Schwesterrepubliken" ist ein historischer Begriff, der in Frankreich in den Jahren nach der französischen Revolution geprägt worden ist. Er beschreibt also eher die gemeinsamen ideellen Grundlagen als etwas Anderes.
アメリカはスイスから、単に高額なキャンペーンへの貢献に対する報酬として大使のポストを与えるのではなく、外交経験のある有能な大使を相手国に派遣することを学ぶことができるだろう。
The USA could learn from Switzerland to send a qualified Ambassador with diplomatic experience to the other country, rather than just give an Ambassador's post as a reward for a handsome Campaign contribution.
ヨーロッパもアメリカも、民主主義や共和制がもたらす自由を強化することを学ぶ必要がある。 アメリカは長い間、行き過ぎた中央政府の統制に陥ってきた。 その結果、自由や個人の尊重が失われ、暴力が増加し、あらゆる面で生活の質が低下している。法の支配への回帰は、アメリカでもヨーロッパ諸国でも、またそれぞれの文化への敬意への回帰と同様に、ひどく必要とされている。
Both Europe and the United States need to learn to reinforce the freedoms that democratic and or republican forms of government bring. The US has been on a slide to an overreaching and controlling central government for a long time. This has brought loss of freedom, respect for the individual, a rise of violence, a degraded quality of life in every way. A return to the rule of law is badly needed in both the US and European countries as well as a return to respect for our cultures.
欧州は、不確実性を増した世界において民主主義勢力を強化しなければならないことに直ちに気づかなければならない。右翼の過激な意見や発言をどこまで許容できるかを試すという意味での「ゲーム」は、もはや許してはならない。大国ブロックは、気まぐれな国家をつぶす準備ができている。ウクライナの例は、私たちに何が待ち受けているかを示している。正義と自由と民主主義のために立ち上がろう！
Europa muss sofort realisieren, dass in der unsicher gewordenen Welt die demokratischen Kräfte gestärkt werden müssen. Wir dürfen keine "Spielchen" mehr zulassen in dem Sinne, dass wir ausprobieren wie weit rechtextremistische Meinungen und Aussagen geduldet werden können. Die grossen Machtblöcke sind bereit die wankelmütigen Staaten zu zerreiben. Am Beispiel Ukraine sehen wir, was uns blühen könnte. Stehen wir ein für Recht, Freiheit und Demokratie!
ご寄稿ありがとうございました。スイスの具体的な役割はどこにあるとお考えですか？
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag. Wo sehen Sie da die spezifische Rolle der Schweiz?
アメリカは暴力的でないことを『学んだ』方がいいかもしれない！人民の意思」...それは「民主主義」という言葉が象徴するものだが、「金持ちの意思」を意味するようになった。民主主義はもう違う。アメリカに住み、今はスイスに住んでいるが、『姉妹共和制』が今日の世界でどのように適用されるのか、本当に理解できない。
The US might want to 'learn' to be less violent! The 'will of the people'...which is what the word 'democracy' stands for has come to mean 'the will of the rich'. Democracy it ain't no more. Having lived in the US and now living in Switzerland, I really can't see how 'sister republics' apply in today's world.
「金持ちの意向」は間違っており、還元的だ！トランプはまさに下層階級によって選ばれたのであり、我々の急進的な知識人たちが称賛する人々によって選ばれたのだ！我々の左派は、今日、世界はかつてないほど変化しており（！）、社会技術や情報技術全般のおかげで、古い政治パターンはもはや通用しないことを学ばなければならない。伝統的な左翼の道標（ソ連、中国）は今や完全に消滅している。今日、ロシアも中国も繁栄しているのは、まさにグローバル化された資本主義システムを遵守しているからである！今日、ロシアも中国も繁栄しているのは、まさにグローバル化された資本主義システムを堅持しているからなのだ！そして今日の社会的不平等は、西側諸国よりもさらに悪化している。旧態依然とした政治体制に理屈をこね続ける者は、盲目となり、耳が聞こえなくなる危険がある。
"Volontà dei ricchi" è sbagliato e riduttivo! Trump è stato eletto proprio dai ceti più bassi, quelli che la nostra intellighenzia radical elvetica esalta, ma non assolutamente quando vota a destra! La nostra sinistra deve imparare che oggi il mondo è cambiato come non mai prima (!) anche grazie ai social e all'informatica in genere, e che i vecchi schemi politici non valgono più da parecchio tempo. Non da ultimo: i tradizionali fari della sinistra (URSS, Cina) si sono ormai spenti del tutto: oggi sia Russia che Cina, prosperano proprio perché aderiscono al sistema capitalista globalizzato! E le loro diseguaglianze sociali oggi sono anche peggiori che ad Ovest. Chi continua a ragionare con i vecchi schemi politici, rischia di diventare cieco e sordo.
ご寄稿ありがとうございます。姉妹共和国が日常政治の話題になることは、実はほとんどありません。最近では、例えば、イグナツィオ・カシスのニューヨーク訪問の際、https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/democracy-delivers-what-can-switzerland-bring-to-the-us-initiative/87660848。
今後どのように発展していくかはまだわからない。しかし、「姉妹共和国」について本当に印象的なのは、同じような考えや同じような構造を持つ2つの国が、いかに異なる発展を遂げることができるかということだ。
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag - tatsächlich sind die Schwesterrepubliken nur selten Thema in der Tagespolitik geworden. Zuletzt etwa beim Besuch von Ignazio Cassis in New York: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/democracy-delivers-what-can-switzerland-bring-to-the-us-initiative/87660848
Wie sich das nun entwickeln wird, muss man schauen. Aber das eigentlich beeindruckende an den "Schwesterrepubliken" ist ja, wie verschieden sich zwei Länder entwickeln können, an deren Ursprung ähnliche Ideen und ähnliche Strukturen stehen.
何もない
スイスとアメリカは同じ問題に直面しているわけではなく、同じ願望や同じメンタリティを持っているわけでもない。
アメリカは世界を支配しようとしているが、スイスは単に世界の幸福に貢献したいだけなのだ。
アメリカは民主的であると主張するが、それは盲目的である。大統領選挙制度は国民の意見を尊重していない。クリントン夫人は有権者の多数を占めたが、奇妙な大選挙民はそうではなかった。
アメリカには大統領制があり、スイスには議会制がある。
要するに、何もないのだ。
Rien
La Suisse et les USA ne sont pas confrontés par les mêmes problèmes, ils n'ont ni les mêmes aspirations, ni la même mentalité.
Les USA veulent diriger le monde, la Suisse simplement participer à son bien-être.
Les USA se veulent démocratiques, ils sont aveugles. Leur système d'élection présidentielle ne respecte pas les avis des citoyens. Mme Clinton avait la majorité des électeurs mais pas ces drôles de grands électeurs.
Les USA ont un système présidentiel, la suisse parlementaire. et l'on pourrait encore noircir des bouquins entiers de pages
Bref RIEN
ご寄稿ありがとうございます。もちろん、私たちはあなたの意見を尊重する。たとえ、あなたがおっしゃるようなシステムの違いが、米国の政治システムがスイスから利益を得ることができるとあなたが考えていることを示す傾向があるとしても。
しかし、民主主義制度に関しては、私は同意しかねる：各国の制度は互いに影響し合っている。例えば、国民議会と州議会からなるスイスの制度は、米国の制度をモデルにしている。https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/democratie/les-r%c3%a9publiques-s%c5%93urs-ce-qui-lie-les-%c3%a9tats-unis-et-la-suisse/73364753
Vielen Dank für Ihren Beitrag. Wir respektieren natürlich Ihre Meinung - selbst, wenn die Unterschiede im System, die Sie benennen, ja eher darauf hinweisen, dass Sie glauben, das politische System der USA könne von der Schweiz profitieren.
Im Hinblick auf die demokratischen Institutionen muss ich Ihnen aber widersprechen: Die Strukturen der Länder haben sich gegenseitig beeinflusst. So ist etwa das Schweizer System aus National- und Ständerat dem US-amerikanischen nachempfunden: https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/democratie/les-r%c3%a9publiques-s%c5%93urs-ce-qui-lie-les-%c3%a9tats-unis-et-la-suisse/73364753
私が読んだコメントには、どれほどの反米感情が含まれていたことか。
もちろん、アメリカは朝鮮戦争以来戦争に勝利していないが、それでもナチス・ファシズムから世界を解放した。
今となっては、最初の質問（彼は何を学べるのか...）はほとんど適切ではない。
特定の分野で区別すべきである。 おそらく最も興味深いのは、あらゆるレベルの教育システムを比較することだろう。 アメリカの基礎教育には多くの不満が残るし、逆に大規模な大学はモデルのように見えるが、少なくとも社会政治的な観点からはそうではないかもしれない。
quanta sia pur comprensibile animosità antiamericana nei commenti che leggo.
Certo che gli USA non hanno più azzeccato una guerra dai tempi della guerra di Korea, ma hanno pur sempre liberato il mondo dal nazifascismo.
Ormai è poco azzeccata la domanda iniziale (che cosa può imparare...).
Si dovrebbe distinguere in settori specifici. Forse la cosa più interessante sarebbe un confronto tra i sistemi educativi, a tutti i livelli. L'istruzione di base negli USA lascia molto a desiderare e viceversa le grandi UNIversità sembrano un modello, ma forse non lo sono almeno dal punto di vista socio-politico....
私の意見では、両者には生まれながらにして共通点はない。スイスは相互の連帯と自由という共通の考えから生まれたが、アメリカはかつて囚人の植民地であり、先住民族を絶滅させ、タリオンの掟に従い、強者が弱者を抑圧した。
世界のいたるところで見られるように、自国の教育施設でさえ虐殺が行われている。
彼らはまた、卓越した武器輸出国であり、武器を所有する者は遅かれ早かれそれを使用する。
私は、ヨーロッパが第二次世界大戦後に押し付けられたジャガーノートから抜け出せることを願っている。
歴史は勝者によって書かれる。
敗者によって書かれることはめったにない。
Secondo me non hanno nulla in comune a partire dalla nascita, la Svizzera nasce per una idea comune di reciproca solidarietà e libertà, gli USA ex colonia di detenuti, stermina un popolo indigeno, e segue la legge del taglione, il più forte sopprime il più debole, e sono ancora così, decisi a colonizzare il mondo.
Come si vede un po’ ovunque nel mondo, e nelle stragi anche in strutture educative di casa loro.
Inoltre esportatore d’armi per eccellenza e chi le possiede prima o poi le usa.
Spero che Europa riesca a togliersi il giuoco imposto dopo la seconda guerra mondiale.
La Storia,ricordo, viene scritta dai vincitori
raramente dai vinti .
スイスはアメリカから何も学べないし、学ぶべきでもない！民主主義国家であるはずのアメリカはプルトクラシーに堕落し、軍産複合体が主導権を握り、貧富の差は絶えず拡大し、経済的にはドルが世界の貿易通貨でなければアメリカは破綻していただろう（貿易収支がマイナスであることに注意！）。過去100年間で、これほど多くの戦争を引き起こし、これほど多くの戦争犠牲者を出してきた国は他になく、世界の警察官を演じなければならないというアメリカのような傲慢さを持つ国も他にない。米国が主導するNATOは防衛同盟ではなく、攻撃的な協定であり、EUは米国に踊らされ、自らを破滅させている。アメリカが他国の民主主義を懸念しているという事実は、悪い冗談以外の何物でもない。
Die Schweiz kann und soll nichts von den USA lernen! Die vermeintliche Demokratie in den USA ist zur Plutokratie verkommen, das Sagen hat der Rüstungsindustrielle Industrie-Komplex, die Kluft zwischen Arm und Reich wächst unentwegt, und wirtschaftlich wären die USA pleite, wäre der Dollar nicht die Welthandelswährung (man beachte die negative Handelsbilanz!). Kein anderes Land hat in den letzten hundert Jahren mehr Kriege initiiert und mehr Kriegsopfer auf dem Gewissen, kein anderes Land hat die Arroganz der USA, den Weltpolizisten spielen zu müssen. Die von den USA geführte NATO ist kein Verteidigungsbündnis, sondern ein Angriffspakt und die EU tanzt nach der US-Geige und ruiniert sich selbst. Dass es der USA in anderen Ländern um die Demokratie geht, ist nicht mehr als ein schlechter Witz.
では、アメリカはスイスから学べると思いますか？
Also könnte die USA Ihrer Meinung nach von der Schweiz lernen?
何もない』と無責任に言うのは、歴史全般、特に自由主義・民主主義制度の歴史を無視することだ。スイスはほとんどすべての面でアメリカの連邦憲法を真似た。米国とスイスの関係は常に良好で、米国の決定的な貢献によってナチス・ドイツに勝利した後、その関係はピークに達した。実際、1950年代から1960年代にかけて、アメリカは、ロックやジャズをはじめとする、より現代的で新しい生活様式にインスピレーションを与えた。しかし、アメリカに対するスイスとヨーロッパの憤慨は、少なくとも悪名高き68年には始まっていた。しかし、「システム」に対する抗議がアメリカから、特にカリフォルニア州バークレー大学から起こったことは、ほとんど知られていない。その後、抗議運動はパリからヨーロッパ全土に広がった。アメリカに対するこの絶え間ない批判は、今日に至るまでヨーロッパの左翼（！）、特に教師、学者、「知識人」、芸術家、そしていわゆる「左翼」にさえ受け入れられている。特に教師、学者、'知識人'、芸術家、そしていわゆる'左翼'にさえ受け入れられている。もちろん、トランプ大統領によって、この分裂現象は激化し続けるだろうが、ヨーロッパ全体としては、他に持続可能な選択肢、特に商業的な選択肢を持たず、アメリカの後を追って航海を続けるだろう。最後に、戦後以来、ITを含むほとんどすべてのイノベーションがアメリカからもたらされたことを忘れてはならない。これを否定するのは愚かでしかない。
Dire un "Nulla" apodittico, significa ignorare la storia in generale e quella delle istituzioni liberarli e democratiche in particolare. La Svizzera copiò la costituzione federale americana in quasi tutto e già questo significa moltissimo. I rapporti fra USA e Svizzera furono da sempre ottimi e dopo la vittoria sulla Germania nazista col determinante contributo USA, raggiunsero l'apice. Infatti per tutti gli anni'50 e in parte anche '60, gli USA furono gli ispiratori di un nuovo e più moderno modo di vita, non da ultimo con la sua musica rock e Jazz. Però l'astio svizzero e dell'Europa contro gli USA, iniziò almeno dal famigerato '68 , ove gli americani furono facile bersaglio dopo la disastrosa guerra in Vietnam. Ma ben pochi sanno che la protesta contro il "sistema" provenne proprio dagli USA e soprattutto dall'università di Berkeley, California. Poi il movimento protestatario dilagò in tutta Europa partendo da Parigi. Questa critica continua contro gli USA fu ed è tuttora abbracciata dalla sinistra europea (!) sino a tutt'oggi, soprattutto dagli insegnanti, universitari, "intellettuali" , artisti e anche dai cosiddetti "radical-chic" che fanno sempre tendenza. Certo che con Trump questo fenomeno divisivo continuerà ad acuirsi, ma l'Europa tutta continuerà a navigare nella scia degli USA, non avendo altre scelte sostenibili, soprattutto commerciali. Va infine ricordato che quasi tutte le novità, a partire dal dopoguerra, provennero dagli USA, informatica compresa. Negarlo sarebbe solo da stolti.
この記事はどれほどひどい調査なのだろうか？この記者は、スイス人入植者たちが無人の土地を植民地化したと主張している。では、当時の先住民はどうだったのか？おそらく彼女は、それがごくわずかなものだと考えているのだろう
Wie schlecht ist dieser Beitrag recherchiert? Die Korrespondentin behauptet tatsächlich, dass diese Schweizer Siedler unbesiedeltes Land besiedelten. Was ist dann mit der damaligen indigenen Bevölkerung? Wahrscheinlich denkt sie,vernachlässigbar
コメントありがとう。どの記事を参照していますか？
Danke für Ihren Kommentar. Auf welchen Beitrag beziehen Sie sich?
あなたがどの記事を指しているのか、実ははっきりしません。一方では、北米における民族虐殺を記事で取り上げている。https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/kultur/handlanger-des-amerikanischen-ethnozids/46767796
一方、スイス移民に関するより新しい記事でも、ディボルド・フォン・エルラッハが先住民の問題に干渉した事実を取り上げている: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/swiss-abroad/wie-schweizerinnen-in-die-usa-einwanderten-und-welche-spuren-sie-hinterlassen-haben/86667995
Es ist tatsächlich nicht klar, auf welchen Beitrag Sie sich beziehen @Sardasca. Wir haben einerseits in Beiträgen den Ethnozid in Nordamerika beleuchtet: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/kultur/handlanger-des-amerikanischen-ethnozids/46767796
Andererseits geht ja auch der jüngere Beitrag über die Schweizer Auswanderung eingangs darauf ein, dass sich Diebold von Erlach in die Angelegenheiten von Indigenen einmischte: https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/swiss-abroad/wie-schweizerinnen-in-die-usa-einwanderten-und-welche-spuren-sie-hinterlassen-haben/86667995
アメリカは直接民主制と奇妙な関係にある。政治家たちは民衆からの干渉を望んでいない！フロリダ州では、デサンティス政権が中絶を認める投票を阻止するためにあらゆる手を尽くしている。これまでのところ、非常に保守的な田舎の州でさえ、中絶推進法案はすべて可決されている。もうひとつの例は、図書禁止である。たった一人の有権者が、学校や公共図書館から不人気な本を追放することができる！これらはたいてい、「キリスト教徒」を怒らせるようなマイノリティに関する本である。アメリカ人は、「私は私の好きなことをするから、あなたも同じようにしなさい！」というモットーに従って、他人の権利を制限しても、常に自分たちの自由を主張する。私が住みたい社会ではない。
Die USA haben ein seltsames Verhältnis zur direkten Demokratie. Die Politiker wollen keine Einmischung vom Plebs! Man sieht dies in Florida, wo die Regierung von deSantis mit allen Mitteln eine Abstimmung hintertreibt, die Abtreibung zulassen will. Bis jetzt sind alle Pro-Abtreibungs Vorlagen angenommen worden, sogar in den sehr konservativen ländlichen Staaten. Das andere Beispiel ist Buch-Bann. Ein einziger Wähler kann unliebsame Bücher aus Schul- und öffentlichen Bibliotheken verbannen lassen! Das sind dann meistens Bücher über Minderheiten, die den “Christen” aufstoßen. Die Amerikaner pochen immer auf ihre Freiheiten, auch wenn sie Rechte der andern beschneiden, nach dem Motto: “Ich mache, was ich will, und du machst das auch!” Nicht eine Gesellschaft, in der ich leben möchte.
つまり、アメリカでは民主的な直接投票権を持つ州に対して、異なる理解や保護を求めるということですか？スイスからどのように学ぶことができるでしょうか？
Das heisst, Sie würden ein anderes Verständnis oder einen anderen Schutz für die Staaten mit direktdemokratischen Abstimmungen in der USA fordern? Wie könnte das Land da von der Schweiz lernen?
粗い主観的なコメントなので間違っている！
Commento soggettivo grossolano e perciò sbagliato!
アメリカは、州が連邦政府よりも大きな権力を持つべきだということを学ぶことができる。 スイスは、連邦政府が州から権力を奪うとどうなるかを学ぶことができる。 民主主義は自由ではない。 それは単なる投票である。 何に投票できるかによって、どれだけ自由があるか決まる。 夕食に何を食べるかを投票しなければならないなら、それは民主主義だが、自由ではない。
The US could learn that states should have more power than the federal government. Switzerland could learn what happens when the federal government takes power from the states: polarization. Democracy is not freedom. It is just voting. What you can vote on determines how much freedom you have. If we must vote for what we shall all have for dinner, that is democracy but it is not freedom.
直接民主制を支持するベルギー人として、私は一般的に代議制民主主義よりも多くの利点があると思うし、私たちの社会が直面している問題のいくつかは、「民主主義の欠如」の産物として、アメリカのそれと似ていると思う。
スイスは政治家が「はるかに蛭子能収」であるように見える。新しい法律やプロジェクトが請願によって簡単に撃墜される可能性があることは、「略奪政治」にもっとブレーキをかける。ベルギーの政治はかなり縁故主義的で、政治家＋政党は莫大な報酬を得ており、彼らは多数のグループであるため、彼らの収入を上げることは、過去数十年にわたる多くの国家改革で彼らが合意できた数少ないことのひとつだった。政党が「政党助成金」を得るためには、5％という「最低投票率」が必要であり、既成政党がより独占的になる。ベルギー国民には投票する法的義務があり、それによって代表制も合法化されているように見える。
もうひとつの問題は、代議制民主主義におけるポピュリスト政治の問題である。自称「民衆の擁護者」でありながら、反体制的な語り口で有権者の一部にアピールするポピュリスト政治家たち。しかし、もし既成の体制がほとんど市民の意思の産物であるならば、その政治戦略を採用するのははるかに難しいだろう。
また、ベルギーでは言語グループ間の関係がスイスとは異なっており、それが私たちのアイデンティティにどのように影響しているかも注目に値する。私の印象では、スイス人はベルギー人よりもはるかに国民的な団結力がある。フレミッシュがワロンの政治家を非難するのは簡単なことで、その逆もまたしかりである。
これはベルギーだけでなく、アメリカのように多くの代議制民主主義国家に存在するテーマだ。トランプは、これまでで最も肩書きのある "国民の代表 "であるはずがない。すべては、国民が目を奪われるような大金をかけた選挙ショーで決められなければならない。実際に得られるのは、より広範な有権者を犠牲にすることで、論理的に体制側の自己満足に終始するシステムである。
しかし、どのような直接民主制の社会であれ、受け入れられる程度の成功を収めるには、十分に政治的関心を持ち、教育を受け、献身的な国民も必要だ。ベルギー人は一般的に十分な教育を受けていると思うが、自らを統治する「経験」がない。
私たちが直接民主制を選択するならば、私たちは直接民主制を採用する自己決定権を持っている」ことを教えてくれてもいいし、その直接民主制を確立し維持するためにどのような法律や制度が必要なのかを教えてくれてもいい。ソーシャルメディアとそのコントロールが「しばしば面倒なことになる」世の中で、政治を議論するためにどのような「場」をソーシャルメディアに使うか。あなたの過去の行動は、このシステムがどのように機能し、有権者がどのように行動するかについての洞察を与えてくれる。
As a Belgian who is in favor of direct democracy, i see many advantages in general over representative democracy, and some of the issues i think we face in our society are similar to that of the US to an extend as being a product of "some lack of democracy".
The Swiss seem to have their politicians "far more on a leech", the possibility that any new law or project could easily be shot down by a petition puts more of a brake on "predatory politics". Politics in Belgium are imho pretty nepotist, the politicians + the party's are payed huge sums and and they are a numerous group, raising their income was one of the few things they could agree on in the many state reforms they had over the last decades. There is a "minimal vote requirement" of 5% for a party to get "party funding" giving the established party's more of a monopoly and Belgian citizens have the legal duty to vote which thereby also seemingly legitimizes the representative system.
Another issue is that of populist politics in representative democracy. Self proclaimed "champions of the people" who are everything but thrive on anti-establishment narratives which become appealing to a part of the electorate, though many times those populist politicians are as much establishment as it can get and they just sell that narrative as a "brand". The thing is, i presume its much harder to employ that political strategy if the established system is mostly just the product of the will of the citizens, It's easier i think to organize a whole political campaign on denouncing your careerist political opponent than it is by denouncing the choices the people have made, the Swiss are their own populist champions.
Its notable also how different the relations between language groups are in Belgium and how that factors into our identity compared to the Swiss. It is my impression that the Swiss have far more national unity than we have in Belgium, and that might also be due to how some cultural identity politics have played out in Belgium trough representative democracy. Sometimes it was just to easy for the flemmish to blame the Wallonian politicians and vice versa.
Its not just Belgium, it's a theme that exists in many representative democracies, just like in the US. Trump couldnt be the most Entitled "champion of the people" ever full stop, its just rediculous, and its just the same denunciary politics aimed at scapegoats a a means to receive poltical "carté blanche" for whatever policy they actually want to pursue withought the electorate still having a chance to further intervene or even to ask for political recall. All must be decide in one big money electoral show where the people must be dazzled. What you actually get is a system that is logically more self serving to its establishment at the expense of the broader electorate.
Any direct democratic society though also needs a sufficiently politically concious, educated and committed people to succeed to a acceptable degree. I do thing Belgians are generally educated enough but we dont have "the experience" of ruling our self and we wont learn much if we dont start doing it more.
You could learn us that "we have the self determinist right to have direct democracy if we choose it", you can learn us what laws and institutions are required to establish and uphold that direct democratic system. What "Fora" you would use for social media to discuss politics in a world where social media and control of it has become "often troublesome". Your past actions can provide insights on how this system works and it's electorate behaves.
ベルギーからのご報告、ありがとうございます。しかし、国民投票はもちろん、少なくとも個々の問題に関しては、二極化をさらに激化させる可能性があります：プロの政治家が敬遠しがちなポピュリスト的な決定が、有権者が特定の分野で意見を表明することによって下されるのだ。
ちなみに、直接民主制はスイス以外の世界のどこよりもアメリカの州で顕著であることをご存知だろうか。
https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/schweizer-politikwissenschaftler-die-usa-erlebt-diesen-november-einen-rekord-an-abstimmungen-%c3%bcber-abtreibungsrechte/87458700
Vielen Dank für Ihre Schilderung aus Belgien - selbstverständlich können Volksabstimmungen die Polarisierung aber auch weiter zuspitzen, zumindest bezogen auf einzelne Themen: Populistische Entscheide, von denen professionelle Politiker:innen vielleicht eher zurückschrecken, werden getroffen, wenn die Stimmberechtigten in gewissen Bereichen ihre Meinung zum Ausdruck bringen.
Sind Sie sich übrigens bewusst, dass die direkte Demokratie in US-Bundesstaaten ausgeprägter ist als irgendwo sonst auf der Welt ausserhalb der Schweiz?
https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/demokratie/schweizer-politikwissenschaftler-die-usa-erlebt-diesen-november-einen-rekord-an-abstimmungen-%c3%bcber-abtreibungsrechte/87458700
こんにちは
スイスの政治家たちは、多かれ少なかれ好き勝手なことをしている。なぜなら、連邦憲法は「190条によって権威ある法律ではないからだ。
Grüezi
Die Politiker in der CH machen mehr oder weniger was sie wollen weil unsere Bundesverfassung "Dank Art. 190 kein massgebendes Recht ist.
このことは知っていた。しかし、それはほとんど州レベルの話であり、連邦政府とはまったく異なるものだ。例えば、公共インフラについて議論したことがある。ご存じかもしれないが、あなたの国には非常によく整備され、非常に利用されている鉄道インフラがある。私はアメリカの人々に、たとえばスイスがゴッタルド基底トンネルの建設と資金調達を決定したように、直接民主的なレベルでそのようなインフラとその資金調達について決定する可能性があるかどうかを尋ねた。
連邦レベルの民主主義にはもっと欠陥があるように思える。選挙人団の仕組みは、2党制の選択肢の中でさえ、対立候補よりも大幅に少ない得票数で大統領候補が大統領になることを可能にする。さらに、米国の最高裁判所の機能と行動は、歴史的にしばしばかなり疑問視され、党派的で、不安定化さえしてきた。
いずれにせよ、私がここに来たのは、スイスの直接民主制について学び、それが自国にとってどのように有益なのかを知るためであり、スイス人が自国の制度やその特徴、公開討論の方法についてどのように感じているのかを知るために、ここでの議論にもっと参加するつもりである。
I was aware of this. Then again, thats mostly on the state level afaik while the federal government is a very different beast. I have discussed this for example in relation to public infrastructure, as you might be aware your country has very good and highly used rail infrastructure while this is quite lacking in the US. I asked people from the US whether they had the possibility to decide over such infrastructure and its funding at the direct democratic level the way the Swiss for example decided to build and fund the Gotthard base tunnel among others. it appears though that this is mostly handled on the federal level where the public hardly can intervene, and the federal government is rather too much car and plane centric for many Americans taste.
On the federal level democracy seems more flawed. The way the electoral college works can allow a presidential candidate to become president trough a significantly lower popular vote count than his opponent even within that binary 2 party option, lest not to speak even about many tricks that influence it like Gerrymandering. Furthermore, the function and actions of the US supreme court have historically often been quite questionable, partizan and even destabilizing.
Anyway, the point of me coming here is mostly to learn about direct democracy in Switzerland and how it could be of benefit for or own country, so im gratefull for the feedback and will likely participate in more discussions here to have a feeling how Swiss feel about their own system and its characteristics and how the public debate is held. though i have to admit i'm also intrigued by this site as to its function as public political forum and the way the debates are held.
リンガーさん、詳細なご回答ありがとうございます。特定のトピックに関する記事をお探しの場合はお知らせください！
また、スイスの政治システムに関するニュースレター・クラッシュ・コースはこちらからご登録いただけます： https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/politics/become-a-democracy-pro-in-four-weeks-sign-up-now/48719890
Vielen Dank für Ihre ausführliche Antwort, Herr Ringers. Teilen Sie uns gerne mit, wenn Sie einen Artikel zu einem bestimmten Thema suchen - dann versuche ich Sie gerne zu unterstützen!
Hier können Sie sich zudem für den Newsletter-Crashkurs über das politische System der Schweiz anmelden: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/politics/become-a-democracy-pro-in-four-weeks-sign-up-now/48719890
そう、アメリカは先住民にひどいことをした。 今日、先住民の多くは最も裕福なアメリカ人であり、私たちは土地の管理を取り戻しつつある。 やるべきことはたくさんあるが、それは実現しつつある。
確かにアメリカは奴隷制度で悪いことをしてきた。 今や私たちは親友であり、子供たちはみな同じ服を着て同じように話し、同じ文化になり、ひとつの民族になりつつある。 だからこそ、人種差別と思われるものに対して大きな反発があるのだ。
私の地元の病院では170の言語が話されている。 何年も前にユタに移り住んだスイス人移民もいる。 ユタ州には、数年前にユタ州に移住してきたスイス人移民もいる。私たちは、スイスの実践的な青写真から、文化的統合を利点として活用する方法を学んだのだと思いたい。
アメリカの政治はクレイジーだが、アメリカのプロレスと同じくらいリアルだ。 アンディ・カウフマンの政治ショーのようなもので、全世界にとって素晴らしいエンターテインメントだ。 実際のところ、私たちは非常に安定しており、論理的で合理的で、スイス人によく似ている。
スイスのように中立であることを学んでほしい。 戦争でどちらかの味方をすることは、ほとんどの場合、悪い印象を与える。
スイスのように清潔で、時間に正確で、組織的であってほしい。 アメリカもスイスのように素晴らしい香りがすればいいのにと思う。
アメリカ人がスイス人のようにレジャーの価値を理解してくれたらいいのに。
Yes America was bad to the indigenous people. Today many indigenous people are the wealthiest Americans and we are returning stewardship of the land. We have a lot of work to do but it is happening.
Yes America was bad with slavery, it is not fixed but it is getting better. Now we are best friends, the kids all dress and talk the same, it is now the same culture, we are becoming one people. It is why there is such an outcry over any perceived racism here.
To put it into perspective, my local hospital speaks 170 languages. We are a racially integrated society that leverages our people to make us successful internationally, we even have the Swiss immigrants that moved to Utah many years ago. I like to think we learned how to use our cultural integration as an advantage from the working blueprint in Switzerland.
Yes American politics are crazy, but they are about as real as American wrestling. It is like the Andy Kaufman political show, and it is fantastic entertainment for the whole world . . . but lets be honest, we are who we are because our government does what our businesses need them to do, so we can compete internationally. In reality we are very stable, logical and rational, very much like the Swiss.
Sure I wish we would learn to be more neutral like Switzerland again. Choosing sides in a war is almost always a bad look.
I wish we were as clean, on time, and organized like Switzerland. I wish America smelled as fantastic as Switzerland, my city sometimes smells like a sewer.
I wish Americans understood the value of leisure like the Swiss, we both work a lot but I think you guys have more fun than we do.
政治家の演説のように魅力的なコメントをありがとう！
では、米国の二極化が社会的結束にとって現実的なリスクだとは考えていないのですね？https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/trump-biden-and-hatred-how-us-polarisation-affects-americans-in-switzerland/84180825
Vielen Dank für Ihr Kommentar - mitreissend geschrieben wie die Rede eines Politikers!
Sie glauben also nicht, dass die Polarisierung in den USA ein echtes Risiko ist für die soziale Kohäsion? https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/trump-biden-and-hatred-how-us-polarisation-affects-americans-in-switzerland/84180825
市民の信頼を勝ち取るために、どのようなアイデアがあるのだろうか？
直接民主制は、EUの友好国を含む誰に対しても、スイスが積極的に推進すべき課題だと私は思う。
人々がそれをほとんど知らず（意図的に！）、それを知ると自国でも採用すべきだと考えるのは驚くべきことだ。
私が全体的に感じているのは、民主的な制度が、ただ権力のために権力を求めるあまりにも多くの選挙で選ばれていない人々によって「乗っ取られた」ために、人々は変化を起こす力がないと感じるようになってきているということだ。 私たちは、日常生活のあらゆる面で多くの軋轢を生む、あまりにも多くの規制の網に絡め取られ、「選挙で選ばれていない」人々の監督のもと、「常識」が破壊されつつある。
不信感は、彼らに対する「私たち」の戦場となりつつある。
what ideas they can use to win the trust of their citizens?
Well, I think that DIRECT DEMOCRACY, should be an active agenda promoted by Switzerland to anyone including our EU friends.
it is amazing how people know little about it (on purpose!) and when they learn about it, think it should be adopted in their country
My overall feeling is that people are increasingly feeling powerless to make change because the democratic institutions have been "hijacked" by too many un-elected people who just seek power for power. We are getting entangled in a web of too many regulations which create too many frictions in all aspects of day to day life and "common sense" is being trashed under the supervision of those "un-elected" .
The distrust is becoming a battleground of "we" against them.
ご説明ありがとうございます！国民投票が、失われつつある信頼にブレーキをかけることができるという意見ですね？私たち」と「彼ら」の対比も、たとえば複数政党制によって和らげることができるかもしれない。
アメリカの多くの州では、直接民主的な国民投票が実施されている。特にロー対ウェイド裁判の終結によって、新たな夜明けを迎えている。https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/why-the-us-and-switzerland-are-direct-democracy-sister-republics/87536566
Vielen Dank für Ihre Schilderung! Sie sind also der Meinung, dass Volksabstimmungen das schwindende Vertrauen bremsen könnten? Der Gegensatz zwischen "wir" gegen "sie" könnte ja beispielsweise auch über ein Mehrparteiensystem aufgeweicht werden.
Viele US-Bundesstaaten kennen direktdemokratische Volksrechte. Gerade mit dem Ende von Roe vs. Wade erleben sie nun einen Aufbruch: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/democracy/why-the-us-and-switzerland-are-direct-democracy-sister-republics/87536566
この記事にコメントする