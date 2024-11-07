AIが強大な国や企業に独占されないようにするには、どうすればいいでしょうか？
人類の最大の過ちのひとつは、AIを作り出したことだ。なぜかと聞かないでほしい。
これが私の基本的な意見であり、これ以上いろいろなことを言い続けると、このテーマについて1冊の本を書かなければならなくなるからだ。
ご清聴ありがとうございました！
Unos de los mayores errores del ser humano es haber creado la IA, no me preguntes ¿Por qué? porque es evidente con lo que está pasando (IA) voy hablar de algo evidente que está pasando: muchas personas están siendo engañada a través de la IA.
esa es mi opinión básicas, por no seguir diciendo más cosas porque en tal caso tendría que escribir un libro acerca de éste tema
Gracias por la atención!
AIは民主的なルールに従わなければならない。それを遵守するものは "信頼の証 "を得ることになる。これは国連にとっての挑戦であり、容易なことではないだろう。また、AIは倫理的に訓練されなければならず、その使用はすべての人々に奉仕するものでなければならない。
ハラリ著『21世紀への21の提言』とポール・メイソン著『ヒューマニズムの急進的擁護』を推薦する。
KI musste demokratischen Regeln unterstellt werden. Wer sich an solche hält bekommt ein „Vertrauens-Siegel“. Die UNO ist da gefordert und wird es nicht leicht haben. KI muss auch ethisch trainiert werden und ihr Einsatz muss allen Menschen dienen.
Ich empfehle dazu Harari - 21 Empfelungen für das 21. Jh. und Paul Mason - eine radikale Verteidigung des Humanismus.
AIはコンピューターにローカルにインストールされなければならず、リースや販売はできず、AI企業は知的財産権特許による独占を維持できない。これにより、健全な競争が保証され、AIの進歩が早まる。マイクロソフトのウィンドウズのように、30年もの間、定期的にクラッシュするという問題を解決できないようなことはない。
Mandate that AI must be installed locally on computers, that it cannot be leased but sold, and that AI companies cannot maintain monopolies enforced by IP patents. This will also ensure healthy competition and faster advance the AI - not like Microsoft Windows, which for 30 years cannot solve the problem of regular crashing.
こんばんは。広く自由な知識は、独占を避けるだけでなく、さらなる機会を生み出すことができます。私の経験では、2009年から2010年にかけて、イタリア経済開発省が外国企業の誘致を専門とするインヴィタリア社を通じて企画した共同デジタル・プラットフォーム「クブライ」に参加した。自由なオンライン・プロジェクト共有の実験は、自由なコラボレーションの乗数効果を実証した。Aiの首尾一貫した倫理的な発展のために、同様のシステムを考案することができるだろう。ご清聴ありがとうございました。
Buonasera, la conoscenza diffusa e gratuita consente non solo di evitare il monopolio, ma può creare ulteriori opportunita'. Nella mia esperienza, tra il 2009 ed il 2010 ho partecipato alla piattaforma digitale collaborativa Kublai, organizzata dal Ministero dello Sviluppo Economico Italiano attraverso Invitalia, società dedicata anche alla attrattività delle aziende straniere. L'esperimento di libera condivisione online dei progetti ha dimostrato l'effetto moltiplicatore della libera collaborazione. Per uno sviluppo coerente ed etico della Ai potrebbe essere ideato un sistema simile. Grazie per l'attenzione, Buona Serata, Luca Massimo Ferrabue
AIは誰にもコントロールされていない。
La IA nadie la controla saludos
発展途上国とコンピューティングリソースを共有し、最高の研究センターへのアクセスを許可することは、AIへのアクセスを民主化するのに役立つだろう。
しかし残念なことに、最も裕福な国やハイテク企業は、利益と権力を維持しようとするあまり、こうした利益を自分たちのために「ため込む」だろう。AIを支配する者が世界を支配する」という言葉がある。
AIはデータに依存している。発展途上国には、現地でイノベーションを促進するために必要なデータが存在しない。
The sharing of computing resources with developing nations and granting access to the best research centres could help democratise access to AI.
Unfortunately, wealthiest countries and tech firms "will" hoard these benefits for themselves in their quest to maintain profit and power. There is a saying "who ever controls AI" will control the world.
AI relies on data. The data required does not exist in developing nations to foster innovation locally.
しかし、多くの人々の犠牲のうえに利益を上げるという裏の使い方もされるに違いない！
Se usata per il bene e la ricerca per migliorare il tenore di vita di tutta la popolazione mondiale è una buona cosa; ma sono sicuro che verrà usata anche in maniera subdola; principalmente per avere dei profitti a discapito di tantissime persone; se le istituzioni non vigileranno molto attentamente creerà molti problemi!
AIはその発展の黎明期にあり、潜在能力はまだまだ発展途上である。あらゆる技術と同様、開発企業は競争上の優位性を得ようと競争を繰り広げている。国家は常に事後立法で遅れをとる。他の技術と同様、市場は発展し、数社の「クラス最高」の企業が覇権を握るだろうが、破滅的なシナリオや陰謀的なシナリオは非常に考えにくい。
L'IA è all'inizio del suo sviluppo e il potenziale ancora lontano dall'essere sviluppato. Come per tutte le tecnologie c'è una corsa delle aziende sviluppatrici per ottenere vantaggi competitivi. Gli stati sono sempre in ritardo legiferando ex post. Il mercato si svilupperà, come per le altre tecnologie e ci saranno pochi "best of class" che domineranno, ma scenari catastrofistici o complottistici sono molto improbabili.
企業や政府がAIを独占できないよう、AIには一定の制限を設ける必要がある。
Il faut fixer une certaine limite à L'IA pour que les entreprises et les états ne puissent en monopoliser
AIが労働者にとってデメリットではなくメリットになるようにするためには、以下のことが重要である：
教育と再教育プログラムへの投資：労働者が新しいスキル、特に創造的思考や問題解決能力、感情的知性などAIを補完するスキルを習得できるよう支援する必要がある。
労働者の転身を支援する政策を採用する：政府と企業は、失業保険のようなセーフティネットを構築し、自動化によって職を失った労働者が新たな職を見つけることができるよう、職業再訓練プログラムを促進することによって支援することができる。
AIと労働者のコラボレーションを促進する：AIは人間の能力を代替するものではなく、補強するためのツールとして捉えるべきである。そのためには、職を失うことへの恐れから、AIをより良い仕事経験を実現するための道具とみなすことへの意識改革が必要である。
責任あるAIの導入を奨励する：企業や政府は、大量の失業や不平等の深刻化といった予期せぬ結果を回避するため、社会的影響に注意を払いながら、AIが倫理的に導入されるようにすべきである。
結論
AIは労働者にとってメリットにもデメリットにもなり得るが、その導入・管理方法によって大きく左右される。思慮深く使用されれば、より充実した、生産的で安全な職場環境を作り出す可能性がある。しかし、労働者の幸福やスキルアップの必要性を考慮せずに導入された場合、AIは失業や不平等を悪化させる可能性がある。結局のところ、AIの影響は、この急速に変化する状況に適応するための政府、企業、労働者の集団的行動にかかっている。
1.国際協力とガバナンス
AI規制のためのグローバルな枠組み：国際的な協定や条約を確立することは、AIの倫理的な開発と利用のためのグローバルスタンダードを設定するのに役立つ。国連、OECD、その他の国際機関は、AIが権力集中の道具とならないよう、各国間の協力を促進する上で重要な役割を果たすことができる。
グローバルなAI倫理ガイドライン：AIに関するグローバルな倫理ガイドラインの策定を奨励することで、有害な独占を防ぐことができる。これらのガイドラインは、公平性、透明性、説明責任、人権などの問題をカバーし、AI技術が人類全体に利益をもたらす形で開発・導入されることを保証するものでなければならない。
国境を越えた協力：国を超えた協力、特に先進国と発展途上国の協力は、AIの恩恵をより公平に分配するのに役立つ。国際的なパートナーシップは、知識、資源、技術の共有を促進し、より小さな国や組織がAIに貢献し、AIから利益を得ることを可能にする。
2.強力な国内規制と独占禁止法：
独占禁止法の施行：政府は、一握りの大企業がAI市場を独占するのを防ぐため、独占禁止法の規制を強化することができる。例えば、ハイテク大手による小規模なAI新興企業の買収を規制したり、極端な場合には独占を解体したりすることで、競争を促進することができる。
AIインフラへの公平なアクセス：政府は、AIに不可欠なリソース（大規模なコンピューティング能力、データセット、研究など）への公平かつ非差別的なアクセスを義務付けることができる。例えば、クラウド・コンピューティング・サービスやAI研究所は、一部の大企業だけでなく、幅広い組織が利用できるようにすべきである。
AI開発の透明性：政府は、企業がどのようにAIを開発し、利用しているかについて透明性を確保することを求めるべきである。これには、監査の義務付け、データ使用に関する開示、アルゴリズムがどのように意思決定を行うかの明確化などが含まれる。透明性を確保することで、AI開発が密室で行われ、権力を集中させるために操作されることがないようにすることができる。
3.オープンソースAIの奨励
オープンソースAIプロジェクトを推進する：オープンソースのAIイニシアチブを支援し、資金を提供することは、AIツールへのアクセスを民主化し、民間企業による独占を防ぐのに役立つ。グーグルのTensorFlowやフェイスブックのPyTorchのようなオープンソースプロジェクトは、研究者や中小企業が巨額の資金を必要とせずに独自のAIアプリケーションを開発することを可能にする。
公的AI研究資金：政府や非営利団体がAIに関する公的研究に資金を提供することで、AIの知識や技術が一部の企業に集中しないようにすることができる。AI研究への公的投資は、その恩恵をより広く分配し、一部の企業に力が集中するのを防ぐのに役立つ。
オープンデータレポジトリ：オープンでアクセス可能なデータセットの開発と利用を奨励することで、あらゆる規模の企業がAIシステムの訓練と改良に必要なデータを確実に入手できるようになる。これにより、大規模な専有データセットを管理する企業の力を削ぐことができる。
4.非中央集権的で民主化されたAI開発：
コミュニティ主導のAIイニシアティブ：地域やコミュニティ主導のAIプロジェクトを奨励することで、AIのイノベーションを分散させることができる。例えば、コミュニティ主導のデータ収集プロジェクトや、特定の地域の課題（ヘルスケア、農業など）に焦点を当てた地域のAI開発イニシアティブなどが挙げられる。
発展途上国におけるAIイノベーションの育成：多くの新興市場は、AIの開発にまだ十分に取り組んでいない。政府や国際機関は、こうした国々におけるAIの研究やトレーニング・プログラムを支援することで、グローバルな南北間のAI格差を防ぐことができる。これには、十分なサービスを受けていない地域におけるAIラボの設立、研究助成金、人材育成などが含まれる。
共同AIプラットフォーム：中小企業、大学、研究者が協働できるプラットフォームを推進することは、大企業の支配に対抗するのに役立つ。このようなプラットフォームは、中小企業が利用できないようなリソース、データセット、アルゴリズムを共有することができる。
5.倫理的考察と社会的責任：
AI企業のCSR（企業の社会的責任）：倫理的なAI開発を含む、強力なCSR慣行の採用を企業に奨励または義務付けることが不可欠である。企業は、自社のAIシステムが社会にどのような利益をもたらし、公平性を確保し、偏りを回避するのかを示すことを求められるべきである。
AI教育に倫理を組み込む：AI教育とトレーニングに倫理と社会的責任を組み込むことは極めて重要である。AIの幅広い社会的意味を理解するAIの専門家の世代は、責任ある公平なテクノロジーを開発するためのより良い能力を備えることになる。
AIの影響評価：特定のプロジェクトに環境影響評価が義務付けられているように、AI企業にも、そのAIシステムの展開前に、より広範な社会的、経済的、政治的影響を理解するための影響評価を実施することを義務付けることができる。これは、AIの独占的または有害な利用を防止するのに役立つだろう。
6.個人や小規模事業者のエンパワーメント：
AIツールとプラットフォームへのアクセス：中小企業、新興企業、個人に、手頃な価格のAIツールやクラウド・コンピューティング・プラットフォームへのアクセスを提供することは、競争の土俵を平らにするのに役立つ。公的な取り組みや政府の補助金により、多様なグループがこれらのテクノロジーにアクセスしやすくなる可能性がある。
一般市民のためのAIリテラシー：小学生からシニアの専門家まで、社会のあらゆるレベルの人々にAIリテラシーを奨励することで、幅広い人々がAI、その可能性、リスクを理解できるようになる。この知識は、個人がAIの利用について十分な情報を得た上で意思決定し、より公平な結果を求める力を与えることができる。
7.デザインによる責任あるAIの推進：
AI倫理委員会と諮問委員会：政府や組織は、AIの開発とその社会的影響を監視する独立機関を設立することができる。これらの機関は、助言を提供し、AI導入の慣行を見直し、権力の乱用を防ぐ手助けをすることができる。
AIの偏見と説明責任の規制：企業に対し、AIシステムのバイアスを開示し、AIの意思決定による被害について説明責任を負うことを求める規制を設けることができる。これにより、差別的な目的でのAI技術の独占を阻止し、AIシステムが幅広い社会的利益に貢献することを保証することができる。
とはいえ、誰もAIやハイテク企業をコーポラートクラシーとしてコントロールできないとは思っていない。それでも、少数の強力な国や企業によるAIの独占を避けるためには、国際的な協力、強力な規制、倫理的な開発、オープンソースの取り組み、すべての人のAIへのアクセス確保に焦点を当てた多層的なアプローチが必要だ。政府、民間企業、市民社会が協力し、一部の人々だけでなく、すべての人々にとって透明性が高く、公平で、有益な方法でAIが繁栄できる環境を作り出さなければならない。そうすることで、AIの力の集中を避け、その恩恵がより公平に社会全体に行き渡るようにすることができる。
To ensure that AI is more of an advantage than a disadvantage for workers, it is crucial to:
Invest in education and reskilling programs: Workers need to be supported in learning new skills, especially those that complement AI, like creative thinking, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence.
Adopt policies that support workers' transitions: Governments and businesses can help by creating safety nets, like unemployment insurance, and by facilitating job retraining programs to ensure that workers who lose jobs to automation can find new ones.
Foster collaboration between AI and workers: AI should be viewed as a tool to augment human capabilities, not replace them. This requires a mindset shift from fear of job loss to viewing AI as an enabler of better work experiences.
Encourage responsible AI deployment: Businesses and governments should ensure that AI is implemented ethically, with attention to its social impact, to avoid unintended consequences such as mass unemployment or deepening inequality.
Conclusion:
AI can be both an advantage and a disadvantage for workers, depending largely on how it is introduced and managed. If used thoughtfully, it has the potential to create more fulfilling, productive, and safer work environments. However, if implemented without consideration for workers' well-being and the need for upskilling, AI could exacerbate unemployment and inequality. Ultimately, its impact will depend on the collective actions of governments, businesses, and workers to adapt to this rapidly changing landscape.
The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to be monopolized by powerful countries and companies is a significant concern. Given the transformative nature of AI, its concentration in the hands of a few could lead to economic, social, and political imbalances. To avoid AI being monopolized and ensure it benefits society at large, a multi-pronged approach involving regulation, collaboration, transparency, and inclusivity is necessary.
1. International Cooperation and Governance:
Global Frameworks for AI Regulation: Establishing international agreements and treaties can help set global standards for the ethical development and use of AI. The United Nations, OECD, and other international bodies can play a crucial role in fostering cooperation between countries to ensure that AI does not become a tool of power concentration.
Global AI Ethics Guidelines: Encouraging the development of global ethical guidelines for AI can prevent harmful monopolization. These should cover issues like fairness, transparency, accountability, and human rights, ensuring that AI technologies are developed and deployed in a way that benefits humanity as a whole.
Cross-Border Collaboration: Collaboration across countries, particularly between developed and developing nations, can help distribute AI benefits more equitably. International partnerships can foster the sharing of knowledge, resources, and technology, enabling smaller countries or organizations to contribute to and benefit from AI.
2. Strong National Regulations and Antitrust Laws:
Antitrust Enforcement: Governments can enforce antitrust regulations to prevent a handful of large companies from dominating the AI market. For instance, regulating the acquisitions of smaller AI startups by tech giants, or breaking up monopolies in extreme cases, can help promote competition.
Fair Access to AI Infrastructure: Governments can mandate fair and non-discriminatory access to essential AI resources (like large-scale computing power, datasets, and research). For example, cloud computing services or AI research labs should be made available to a wide range of organizations, not just a few large firms.
Transparency in AI Development: Governments should require transparency from companies regarding how they develop and use AI. This can include mandatory audits, disclosures about data usage, and clarity on how algorithms make decisions. Transparency helps to ensure that AI development is not hidden behind closed doors, where it can be manipulated to concentrate power.
3. Encouraging Open-Source AI:
Promote Open-Source AI Projects: Supporting and funding open-source AI initiatives can help democratize access to AI tools and prevent them from being monopolized by private companies. Open-source projects, like Google's TensorFlow or Facebook's PyTorch, enable researchers and smaller companies to develop their own AI applications without needing massive financial resources.
Public AI Research Funding: Governments and non-profit organizations can fund public research into AI, ensuring that AI knowledge and technology are not concentrated in a few companies. Public investment in AI research can help distribute its benefits more broadly and prevent the concentration of power in a few corporate hands.
Open Data Repositories: Encouraging the development and use of open, accessible datasets can help ensure that companies of all sizes have the data necessary to train and refine their AI systems. This reduces the power of companies that control large proprietary datasets.
4. Decentralized and Democratized AI Development:
Community-Driven AI Initiatives: Encouraging local and community-driven AI projects can help distribute AI innovation. Examples might include community-driven data collection projects or local AI development initiatives focused on specific regional challenges (e.g., healthcare, agriculture).
Fostering AI Innovation in Developing Countries: Many emerging markets are not yet fully engaged with AI development. Governments and international organizations can support AI research and training programs in these countries to prevent the AI divide between the Global North and South. This could involve establishing AI labs, research grants, and talent development in underserved regions.
Collaborative AI Platforms: Promoting collaborative platforms where smaller companies, universities, and researchers can work together can help counter the dominance of large corporations. These platforms could share resources, datasets, and algorithms that might otherwise be unavailable to smaller players.
5. Ethical Considerations and Social Responsibility:
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for AI Companies: Encouraging or mandating companies to adopt strong CSR practices, including ethical AI development, is essential. Corporations should be required to demonstrate how their AI systems will benefit society, ensure fairness, and avoid bias.
Incorporating Ethics into AI Education: Embedding ethics and social responsibility into AI education and training is crucial. A generation of AI professionals who understand the broader societal implications of AI will be better equipped to develop responsible and equitable technologies.
AI Impact Assessments: Just as environmental impact assessments are required for certain projects, AI companies could be required to conduct impact assessments to understand the broader social, economic, and political effects of their AI systems before deployment. This would help prevent monopolistic or harmful uses of AI.
6. Empowering Individuals and Small Players:
Access to AI Tools and Platforms: Providing smaller businesses, startups, and individuals with access to affordable AI tools and cloud computing platforms can help level the playing field. Public initiatives or government subsidies could make these technologies more accessible to diverse groups.
AI Literacy for the General Public: Encouraging AI literacy for all levels of society—from schoolchildren to senior professionals—can ensure that a wide range of people understand AI, its potential, and its risks. This knowledge can empower individuals to make informed decisions about AI's use and demand more equitable outcomes.
7. Promoting Responsible AI by Design:
AI Ethics Boards and Advisory Councils: Governments and organizations can establish independent bodies to monitor AI development and its societal implications. These bodies could provide advice, review AI deployment practices, and help prevent abuses of power.
Regulation of AI Bias and Accountability: Regulations could require companies to disclose biases in their AI systems and be held accountable for harm caused by AI decisions. This would discourage the monopolization of AI technologies for discriminatory purposes and ensure that AI systems serve a broad range of social interests.
despite I don't believe nobody can't control AI and tech corporations as corporatocracy. Still, to avoid AI monopolizing by a few powerful countries or companies, there needs to be a multi-layered approach that includes international collaboration, strong regulation, ethical development, open-source initiatives, and a focus on ensuring access to AI for all. Governments, the private sector, and civil society must work together to create an environment where AI can flourish in a way that is transparent, equitable, and beneficial to everyone, not just a select few. By doing so, we can avoid the concentration of AI power and ensure that its benefits are distributed more fairly across societies.
私は、現在のAIはすでに多くの方法であるいはある程度独占されていると思う。そして、私たちもすでに多くの点でAIの奴隷となり、コントロールされていると思う。その一例が、携帯電話やソーシャルメディアに依存している多くの人々だ。これらの機器やプラットフォームはすべて、ドーパミンを介して脳の報酬系を悪用するように意図的に設計されている。私たちの心は本質的に乗っ取られているのだ。一方、テクノロジー企業は、私たちがデバイスやソーシャルメディアのアカウントで時間を浪費すればするほど、ますます金持ちになる。デバイスやウェブサイトに支配され続けるのではなく、自分自身をきちんと教育し、意識的に使い方をコントロールするのは、人々次第だと思う。私たちの情報や注意がこうしたハイテク企業に狙われている限り、AIはますます私たちの生活の多くの側面を支配するようになり、しばしば私たちが意識しないうちにそうなってしまうのではないかと私は危惧している。例えば、これらの企業が活用する機械学習は、私たちのデータを収集し、私たちの情報を保存し、その情報に従って私たちを操作する可能性がある。かつてトランプが当選するのに役立った広告ターゲティングを覚えているだろうか？その能力を独占することは、考えるだけでも恐ろしいことだが、ザッカーバーグやイーロン・マスクのような人たちは、まさにそれを実現しようとしているのだと思う。私たちの時間、注意、そしてお金を奪い合う彼らの戦争において、私たちは "メタバース "のコードに過ぎない。これは、ソーシャルメディアとして知られるAIに対する規制強化の必要性と、資本家主導のテック界の大物が私たちの心を奴隷化し、私たちの思考をコントロールする（そして選挙などに影響を及ぼす）可能性を防ぐ必要性に関する、初期の兆候のひとつだと思う。「メディアを制するものは心を制する」--ジム・モリソン。
I think there is already a monopoly on current AI in many ways or to some extent. And I think we are already being enslaved and controlled by it in many ways as well. One example is the large number of people who are addicted to their phones and/or to social media, which in turn means they are being contolled by the companies who own them. All of these devices and platforms are intentionally designed to exploit the brain's reward system via dopamine. Our minds are being hijacked, essentially. Meanwhile, the tech companies get richer and richer the more time we waste on our devices and on our social media accounts. I think it is up to people to properly educate themselves and consciously control their usage rather than continuously allowing their devices and these websites to control them. I fear that as long as our information and attention is targeted by these tech companies, AI will increasingly come to dominate many aspects of our lives, often without us even being consciously aware of it. As an example, the machine-learning utilized by these companies to collect our data and store our information and then potentially manipulate us according to that information. Remember the ad targeting that once helped Trump get elected? A monopoly on that ability is frightening to consider, and yet I think that's exactly what people like Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are trying to achieve. In their war for our time, attention and our money, we are reduced to nothing but code in the "metaverse." I think this is one of the early signs regarding the need for more regulation over the AI otherwise known as social media as well as the need to prevent the ability of capitalist-driven tech moguls to enslave our minds and potentially control our thoughts (and influence elections, etc). "He who controls the media controls the minds" -- Jim Morrison.
その返答は人工知能エージェントの結果なのだろうか？今現在、ほとんどの人々は適応のための集団思考に属しており、少数の予想をしている人々はまだ効果的な参加を伴っていない。この3回目の投稿者は、スイスインフォがこのような参加を始めたことに感謝している。
Is that a reply a result of an Artificial Intelligence agent? Right now most of the people belong to the adaptation groupthink, while the few doing anticipation are not yet being accompanied by effective participation. This replier on his third contribution thanks Swissinfo for starting such participation.
この2番目のコメントは、リーダーによる先見的な革新的学習によって可能となる創発を中心とした氷山の一角である。これまでのコメントはすべて、ある意味で肯定的な結果の可能性に反しているように見えるが、それはおそらく、"AIの利用を国内的に管理する国内法を適応させるために... "という仮定に基づいている。その代わりに、私は最初のコメントで、AIの使用を管理するグローバルな法律の出現を予期している。
スイスの歴史は、近代という独立国家の環境下で先進国になるための創発プロセスの一例である。他の多くの発展途上国と呼ばれる国々は、ラフィク・ツァンネンが主張したような「...解決策を考え出す...」までには至らなかった。
例えば、中国は発展途上国のままであり、近代環境における先進国になるために台頭したわけではないが、私が最初のコメントで主張した新しいグローバル環境における最近の台頭プロセスの一例として、今現在、EUをリードしている。
This second comment is a tip of an iceberg centered on emergence that’s possible with anticipatory innovative learning by leaders. All previous comments seem to kind be contrary to the possibility of a positive outcome, in one way or another, are probably based on the assumption “to adapt national laws to govern the use of AI domestically…” Instead, I anticipate the emergence of global laws to govern the use of AI in my first comment.
Swiss’ history is an example of the emergence process to become a developed country on the Modernity environment of independent nations. Many other so called developing nations did not emerged to “.,. come up with a solution…” as Rafiq Tschannen argued.
China, for example, remained a developing nation and did not emerged to become a developed country on the Modernity environment, but right now is ahead of the European Union as an example of a recent emergence process on the new global environment that I argued in my first comment.
どんな規則や規制も迂回する役者は必ずいるからね。 いや、申し訳ないが、解決策は思いつかない......。
Unfortunately regulations are next to useless, as there will always be actors that will bypass any rules and regulations. No, sorry, I cannot come up with a solution...
私が思うに...AIこそが世界の問題を生み出しているのであって、解決しているのではない。AIの生みの親である英国人ですら、こう警告している。
As I see it...it is AI that is CREATING world problems - not solving them. Even the British creator of AI is warning...
はい：「AIが強大な国や企業に独占されないようにするにはどうすればいいのでしょうか？
しかし：独立国家や国家ブロックが存在する現代の環境では、国家指導者の適応は不可能である。
その代わりに、相互依存的な国家や国家ブロックを統合するグローバル・リーダーのための新たな環境を予測する必要がある。
PD。私は、#サイバー環境下でのグローバルな分散型国家を主張してきた。このような考え方は、より大きなアーキテクチャーの範囲においてスイスの環境をエミュレートするものです。
Yes: “ How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?”
but: there’s no possible adaptation for national leaders under the current Modernity environment of separate independent nations and blocs of nations
and: instead we need to anticipate an emerging environment for global leaders to unite interdependent nations and blocs of nations.
PD. I have been arguing for a global decentralized state under the #Cyberity environment. Such a view emulates the Swiss environment on a larger architecting scope.
回答者全員が、この質問は特に気の利いたものではない、とすでに収束した説明をしている。貧しいと定義された国に有利になるように、技術の正常な発展をさらに規制（逸脱）することを望んでいるようだ。最先端技術（AIも一部そうである）を開発するには、最先端の知識と資本が必要である。小さな企業や大きな資源を持たない国でも、アプリケーションに参加することはできる。裕福でないと分類される国々（現実には、問題は富の分配であり、汚職と呼ばれる）には技術的な限界はなく、他のはるかに深刻な問題（汚職と呼ばれる）があるだけである。
Tutti i rispondenti hanno già spiegato con le convergenti spiegazioni che la domanda formulata non è particolarmente arguta. Sembra che si vorrebbe una ulteriore regolamentazione (aberrazione) del normale sviluppo di una tecnologia a favore dei paesi definiti poveri. Per sviluppare tecnologie di punta (in parte l'IA lo è), sono necessarie conoscenza di punta e capitale. Per le applicazioni possono senz'altro partecipare anche piccole realtà aziendali e paesi senza grandi risorse. I paesi classificati come meno ricchi (in realtà il problema è la distribuzione della ricchezza, leggasi corruzione) non hanno limitazioni tecnologiche, ma solo altri problemi, ben più gravi (leggasi di nuovo corruzione).
少なくともAIを使えば、物事を議論することができるし、それを精査して修正することもできる。気に入らないことがあれば、ブロックしたり、検閲したりする。AIは違う。私はしばしば、チェックや批判が可能な良い情報を受け取ってきた。ベスト／ワーストのケースでは、「ハンスがハイリだった」と言える。AIも精査すれば、最高の立場になる。最も豊かな国や最も豊かな個人は、AIが登場する以前からずっと豊かであり、それはこれからも変わらないだろう。
Mit der KI kann man wenigstens diskutieren und sie lässt sich sogar hinterfragen und korrigieren, was bei den etablierten Medien absolut nicht möglich ist. die haben immer recht und wissen sich auf schlaue Weise zu rechtfertigen. Sie blockieren, zensurieren etc. wenn ihnen etwas nicht passt. Nicht so die KI. Ich habe schon oft gute Infos bekommen, die man auch überprüfen und kritisieren kann. Im besten/schlimmsten Fall könnte man sagen "es isch Hans was Heiri". Wenn man auch die IK hinterfragt fährt man am besten. Die reichsten Länder und die reichsten Individuen waren schon länger reich, auch bevor es ein KI gab, und daran wird sich nichts ändern.
驚異的なAIは、その本質と発展において、人間を無脳化する最強のウイルスにほかならない。一番いいのは...私たち自身が悪魔への扉を開けてしまったということだ。この恐ろしい脅威を抑える方法を知っていることを願おう。
La increíble IA no es mas que el mas poderoso virus que dejara descerebrado al ser humano en su esencia y desarrollo. Lo mejor es que... al diablo le abrimos la puerta nosotros . Ojala sepamos limitar esta amenaza terrible.
先進国（豊かな）ほど、優れたITスキルと資本を必要とするこの分野に投資しやすいのは明らかだ。しかし、これは他の複雑な技術分野とまったく変わらない。そして、経済のどの分野でも利益を追い求めない人はいない。少なくとも今後数年間は、AIが主役になることはないにせよ、AIは第三世界でも普及するだろう。このハイパーテクノロジーの横顔に、目新しいものは何もない。
政治的に無益な質問のように思える。
È ovvio che i paesi più sviluppati (ricchi) hanno più possibilità di investire in questo settore che richiede grandi capacità informatiche e anche capitale. Ma non è affatto diverso che per ogni altro settore tecnologico complesso. La solita "corsa ai profitti" (?) - E chi è che non rincorre i profitti in qualsiasi settore dell'economia? L' IA si diffonderà pure ne terzo mondo, anche se non ne sarà il protagonista, almeno per i prossimi anni. Niente di nuovo sotto il sole sotto questo profilo ipertecnologico.
Mi sembra una domanda politico-oziosa.
豊かな国々は、なぜ、どのようにしてAI能力をため込むことができるのか？ AIは、インターネットへのアクセスやコンピューティング・パワーへのアクセスさえあれば、どの国でも利用できる。
競争優位性」に関して何かが発明されるたびに、貧しい国の悩みを豊かな国のせいにしようとするのは、空虚な試みのように聞こえる。
貧しい人々が貧しいままなのは、環境のせいであり、また決定や腐敗のせいでもある。 AIや現金やお金や高価な車とは何の関係もない。
Why and how can rich countries hoard the AI capability? AI can be made available to any country as long as they have internet access or access to computing power.
It sounds like a hollow attempt to blame rich countries for the bane of poorer countries whenever there is something with respect to "competitive advantage" is invented.
Poor people remain poor because of environments and also because of decisions and corruption. It has nothing to do with AI or cash or money or expensive cars.
