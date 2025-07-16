Você tem ancestrais suíços? Você gostaria de saber onde eles viveram na Suíça?
I visited my Uncle in Zurich Switzerland 🇨🇭 __1992.__Uncle Rudolf Menzi.__My name is__Rudolf Menzi l plan to visted Uncle Rudolf__in Zurich Switzerland. __His age is 77 years old.__I Rudolf Menzi live in__Toronto Ontario M5B2C2 Canada 🇨🇦 😎 __I would like to know all my Family in Switzerland 🇨🇭
Absolutely! I hope to visit as soon as I'm able to. I'm sperm donor conceived, so my biological father's family is Swiss German, as well as on my mother's side. My 23
My grandparents left Switzerland in 1914 from their home in Malters, traveling through France and then on to the United States. They settled in Wisconsin where some of the family were already living. ____We can trace our family back to Leissigen in about 1732. They may have a connection with Ringgenberg which is on the other side of Interlaken. They eventually moved to the area around Malters. ____I have made two trips to Switzerland and hope to make another. My surname has already opened some doors for me. I also have lots of cousins there. It would be interesting to see if we could find more information about the family. ____David Ringgenberg
My family come from Grindelwald. From a wealthy family they owned a lot of businesses and kept it all in the Swiss family. My grandparents left Switzerland due to family business disagreements and immigration issues and how Swiss were being overrun by foreigners…. __My family can trace our roots in Habsburg and land wars in Switzerland when Austrians invaded and even back to French and Dutch wars of Switzerland. They have been Swiss all the way back to before swiss federation times. ____Seeing Switzerland for the first time I couldn’t understand why they left for New Zealand. Like 20 years behind the times with technology and ways of life. No trains here much. Where trains is huge in Europe. For me not knowing the language and Swiss government harsh on me due to my mum only being Swiss descent not actually Swiss like my dad getting a Swiss passport is barely possible even when I am registered in Swiss canton.
I traced my ancestry about 20 years ago when I was living overseas. My great grandfather had a Swiss father who was born in Bern. However, my great grandfather was born in Simla in India in the foothills of the Himalayas. His mother was English. He travelled to many countries in the world, But ended up marrying a woman from Kent whilst they were both living in Liverpool. The result was my grandmother Mary. His name was Hermann Hotz. He died at the age of 53 when he fell off the Weisshorn and is buried in the mountaineers cemetery in Zermatt. I travel to Switzerland for work several times a year, and visit his grave whenever I can. He must’ve loved the Alps like he loved the Himalayas growing up where he did.
I actually traveled to Mettmenstetten in Zürich back in January to do some family research! I am connecting some of my ancestry to the Second War of Kappel, but I only got part of the information I needed. I still need to talk to someone who has information about the Reformed Church in Mettmenstetten in the 1520s and any information about the Gallmanns from the Mill at Wyssenbach (Wissenbach) from the 1520s - 1720s or as long as they were there. I'd love to come back, but I don't know if I'll be able to before I need the information. Switzerland is gorgeous and I feel sorry for my ancestors who ended up in the sweltering heat of the southern US! I ❤️Switzerland
Thanks for sharing! I'd love to hear more abour your research through the archives: I've sent you an e-mail, looking forward to hearing back!
I don’t often meet people who have Swiss heritage so this is a fun discussion. My name is hard to pronounce if you don’t know Swiss German and even German speakers look at it strangely. Our family immigrated to the US in the 1860’s and settled in Highland, IL. Families married other Swiss or German’s. My last name is Tschudy which originates from Glarus. We happen to have a family book that traces the Tschudy line: “History and Genealogy of the Judy-Judah-Tschudy-Tschudin-Tschudi-Schudi Family of America and Switzerland 870 AD to 1954 AD” Maybe that could be helpful to others.
I have done a lot. But it is definitely so much more difficult that for example in the UK. My Swiss paternal line is nowhere near fully comprehensive. I just about manage to get a little earlier than 1800. And only at some great cost and difficulty. My British Maternal line goes back to late 16th Century on most lines. I have also DNA tested and uploaded to other DNA sites, and I have tested several members of my direct family as well as other indirect family members and friends. Ancestry is the largest Database (about 27 million testers) and the results can be uploaded to other sites, which I do. Especially as most of the Swiss matches are actually to be found on My Heritage. The My Heritage website is less easy to work with, and the matches sharing tool not as good as the one in Ancestry. As far as Swiss records are concerned. It has been a case of having goodwill of some of the municipalities or having to pay a fee for the research once you have proved who you are and then, they will only do the research for you, you cannot go to the archive to do your own research (which is the fun part of the whole thing). So you will get Familienbuch for each family group for your direct ancestors only. These are full of information, but you cannot research the siblings lines downwards, so the results is a pedigree, with siblings but you cannot work your way back to today with any permitted way. And as the gravestones are removed so quickly, there are no memorial inscriptions to help you trace your cousins, 2nd cousins, 3rd cousins etc... Once you geet to about 1800 with Familienbuch, then they stop and you are stuck with going from church to church. And I am not even sure that they will let you browse through the registers as you can here in the UK, and here in the UK, most of the old registers are digitised or at least on Microfiche or Microfilm in county archives.
Thanks for sharing! I'd love to hear more about your research through the archives: I've sent you an e-mail, looking forward to hearing back!
Can I do a DNA test
Go to Ancestry and buy a kit, they are often on offer at special occasions like Thanksgiving, Father's day or mother's day, Easter, that sort of time. __Ancestry has the largest database of 27 million. 23and Me is the next biggest and has a database of testers of 15 million. Both those companies don't allow uploads so to be on their database you would have to test through them. __My Heritage only has 9 million testers, however, you can upload your test results from Ancestry to them still, though this may change soon. ____Here you can compare the testing companies. ____https://isogg.org/wiki/Autosomal_DNA_testing_comparison_chart____Some countries may not be able to have a DNA test sent, so it may depend where you live, however, I have sometimes sent or taken a test kit with me to another country to test someone I wanted to test. ____Just don't say anything like (biological test kit on a parcel... as it will be refused) Just put present if you are sending it to someone or are having it sent to you by someone who lives in a country where it is available. ____DNA testing is great to confirm your genealogical tree. Or to refute it if there are surprises. Make sure you are prepared for surprises. But also you may not have that many matches if no one closely related to you biologically has tested. So you just have to wait until someone close does test . ____The Ethnicity is an estimate and depends on the control groups which change regularly, so it is a bit of fun, but the matches are a definite exact scientific result. ____Have fun____Susan
My family, Gublers, left Switzerland in 1856 and crossed the wild plains of America finally settling in St George, Utah. They were from Mullheim, Thurgau. I just visited Switzerland for the first time this June snd felt immediately like I was home. I want to reverse the process and return to my people’s homeland! Truly the worlds most picturesque country.
I felt the same way! My ancestors immigrated in the 1840’s. I visited Switzerland in 2022, and immediately felt like this was my long lost home. It all felt familiar even though I had never been there. I haven’t stopped dreaming about moving there ever since. Happy that you understand. I can’t imagine going from beautiful, heavenly Switzerland to the American West or Midwest.
I would like to know how to access genealogical information on my husband's Swiss ancestry. His mother is as Swiss as it gets, and his father's side is German and Italian. I'm finding quite a bit on his German ancestors, but the popular Ancestry sites show very little information from Italy and nothing from Switzerland. These programs seem to be geared mainly to Americans and their Anglo-Saxon ancestry. __Does anybody have any Swiss tips for me
My father's name is Juerg Markus Sager from zurich switzerland
Hi my father is a swiss national, my mother is a Filipino citizen, i was born in the Philippines. And until my 6th grade i carried my father's surname. When i was in 8th grade my mother changed my surname to her surname. And until now i am carrying my mother's surname. I am saving money for me to visit switzerland just to see my father for the very first time
Did you get the Swiss nationality
Olá
My Swiss ancestors came from Stein Am Rhein had a copy of their shipping contract in the family bible that was passed down to my grandfather. My cousin (also the oldest male) made the trip many decades ago to visit the archives. I've made the trip with my mom and one sister since moving here in 2011. 23andMe helped me connect with a fourth cousin and I rediscovered ancestors from Glarus (Engi/Matt) and a man there who kept records. A friend from Glarnerland took me there and we explored historic homes. Tracing my Swiss heritage is always fun to see what new things I discover.
Do you recommend 23andMe or Ancestry to find relatives in Switzerland? I’ve been on the fence for a long time about doing DNA testing. I want to do it to find family, but I don’t really trust the companies that are doing it. I’m so interested in genealogy. We went to Switzerland and looked for gravestones until we realized they remove gravestones every 30 years. We found the house where my great-great-grandmother was born. The woman invited us in for tea and coffee, and was so kind and gracious. I want to go back so badly and do more searching on my grandmother’s side.
Thanks for sharing! I'd love to hear more about your research and trip: I've sent you an e-mail, looking forward to hearing back!
My mother was born in Switzerland and through family still in Switzerland, I have a good idea of my relatives on my mother’s side. My father’s mother was born and lived in Palezieux but left in her late teens to work in the UK as an au pair, where she met and married my father’s father (who spoke French). I have little background yet in this side of the family (Chollet).
Hello everyone,____I remember my dad speaking Swiss language, but not a lot, because my mom was from Germany. I think they were talking in English language together. Im trying to find some relatives in Switzerland, but I dont know where to start. Its difficult, because I remember my parents disappeared in the year 1983, when I was a baby. I dont know their names, anything. I dont know for sure how they did get behind the Iron Curtain. Im quite new in DNA tests, but my results confirm what I remember. Now Im on a dead end with my research. Im thinking about what to do next.
keep trying. I am sure in the end you will succeed!
