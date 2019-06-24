This content was published on June 24, 2019 11:59 AM

The 76th edition of the Federal Gymnastics Festival in Aarau, northern Switzerland, ended on Sunday with a colourful closing ceremony. The organising committee spoke of a successful festival with 69,000 gymnasts and around 200,000 visitors.



At the two-hour closing ceremony, the “Swiss Gymnastics Family” at the Finalissima ceremony at the Brügglifeld football stadium created a festive atmosphere.



Around 10,000 spectators were present to watch over 70,000 gymnasts and athletes at Brügglifeld over the past ten days. They repeatedly acknowledged the performances of the groups, accompanied by music – from rock to disco and oldies – with loud applause.



The Federal Gymnastics Festivalexternal link occurs only every six years. The gallery shows impressions from the 2019 event.



