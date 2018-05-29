This content was published on May 29, 2018 3:36 PM May 29, 2018 - 15:36

Imam Muris Begovic and Rabbi Noam Hertig have been honoured for their commitment to the religious exchange between Jewish and Muslim communities in Switzerland.

The prizeexternal link is awarded by the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIGexternal link) and the Platform of Liberal Jews in Switzerland (PLJSexternal link). It is given to people who make a significant contribution to social cohesion and religious peace in Switzerland.

The awards ceremony took place in Bern on Tuesday evening. The two Zurich prize-winners have been committed to fostering Muslim-Jewish dialogue for years.

Muris Begovic is the secretary of the Association of Islamic Organisations in Zurich (VIOZexternal link), and a former deputy imam of a local Bosnian mosque. He is also the managing director of the “Muslim Hospital and Emergency Pastoral Careexternal link” project.

Rabbi Noam Hertig is a prominent member of the Zurich Jewish community — the largest one in the country.



Both men support the project “Respectexternal link” which facilitates cultural exchanges between the two communities. By hosting various workshops, the project encourages an active dialogue with the aim of dismantling mutual prejudices.

They also served as spiritual representatives of the first official joint dialogue event held between the Swiss Jewish and Muslim umbrella organisations.

Government councillor Jacqueline Fehr congratulated the winners, saying that their work was key to “combatting prejudice within society and promoting mutual understanding”.

“I am convinced that cooperation and dialogue contribute more to religious and social peace than exclusion”, Fehr said.

The Swiss Jewish Dialogue Prize was presented for the first time this year. An additional two winners from French-speaking Switzerland include the Protestant deacon Maurice Gardiol and the Jewish prayer leader Eric Ackermann.

