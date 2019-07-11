Main content

Here are the first two stories related to the main content

Bitfinex scandal The dark side of Zug’s Crypto Valley What role has Switzerland's Crypto Valley played in the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange scandal? By Coline Emmel & François Pilet

Sustainable practices Can Nestlé source Peruvian palm oil without deforestation? Palm oil cultivation is booming in Peru, boosting the income of small farmers who supply food giant Nestlé with the product. By Paula Dupraz-Dobias in San Martín Region and Lima, Peru.

Additional content

The following is a list of topics and material that could be useful for you.

Follow-up material to accompany the main content

Here are additional stories besides the main content

League tables Why are there no school rankings in Switzerland? Although common in the United States and UK, you won’t find any state school rankings in Switzerland. This content was published on July 10, 2019 11:00 AM

Living in Switzerland See Switzerland through the eyes of young people Using just a smartphone and their imagination, the Swiss Generation Z have shown us in pictures what they think about different topics that ... By Helen James

Swiss in the US: Part 3 of 4 Hundreds of Swiss in ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’ The Twin Cities Swiss American Association, founded in 1973, boasts 425 members – 43 of whom have joined in the past year. By Susan Misicka in Minneapolis

Stock exchange dispute Will London be Berned like the Swiss? A dispute between the EU and Switzerland, in which financial services is a casualty, is making London and continental traders even more jittery. By Attracta Mooney See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Portuguese (pt) Londres teme ser tratada como a Suíça pela UE

Podcast Burnout’s toll and how horse-riding in the Alps could help What is Switzerland learning about burnout, what causes it, and how to treat it? Could horse-riding hold the secret? By Jessica Davis Plüss

Week in Numbers A scuffle with VIP minders, a brush with poverty and a tragic drowning Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure.

Take a look Picture of the week In this series, swissinfo.ch picture editors choose an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.



Lucerne exhibit Turner and his Alpine paintings are back in Switzerland It took the genius of artists like Turner to transform the inhospitable Alps into a mythical landscape. By Marc Latzel (Photos) and Renat Künzi

Lack of instructors Wanted: 10,000 teachers a year for Swiss schools The summer holidays are upon us, but some Swiss schools are already wondering how to counter next term's teacher shortage.

Swiss in the US: Part 2 of 4 Meet one of the oldest Swiss-American clubs in the US Several Swiss clubs formed in Louisiana in the 1800s, but this is the only one still in existence. By Susan Misicka in New Orleans

Equivalency test Has the EU scored an own goal with Swiss stock exchange freeze? Of all the sticks the European Union could have used to beat Switzerland into line, freezing out its stock market is one of the most ineffectual. By Matthew Allen

Loo-flushing, explosives & gold Fact check: Lonely guinea pigs and other quirky Swiss rumours Is that really true? We asked you whether you’d heard anything about Switzerland that sounded suspicious and that you wanted us to check out. By Thomas Stephens

WCSJ When the world’s science writers gather in Switzerland What do visiting science journalists think of Swiss contributions to research? By Julie Hunt

Studying Switzerland Why an Australian scientist is finding out more about Lake Geneva Iconic Lake Geneva is a “fascinating open-air laboratory”, says Australian researcher Andrew Barry. By Julia Crawford