Swiss in the US: Part 3 of 4 Hundreds of Swiss in ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’

The Twin Cities Swiss American Association, founded in 1973, boasts 425 members – 43 of whom have joined in the past year.

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND (1) How the Swiss live – from co-operatives to mobile homes

From a single-family dwelling to a hip co-operative to a quirky home on wheels: in this series, Swiss people open their doors to swissinfo.ch.

100 years ago Switzerland, the League of Nations, and the shadow of revolution

The League of Nations was founded 100 years ago, with Geneva as its headquarters, in response to the First World War. 

THE SOUNDS OF... Switzerland, a nation of football

An audio tour of a third division Swiss football game – and a look at how the sport is heard elsewhere around the world.

In this series, swissinfo.ch picture editors choose an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Plant Protection Switzerland nurtures secrecy on pesticides

Swiss pesticide approval procedures are still far from transparent, fueling strong suspicions of collusion between the authorities and industry.