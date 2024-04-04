SWISS pilots concerned over safety of Israel flights

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is changing its procedures to ensure that all flights can operate as planned KEYSTONE

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) pilots and flight attendants are increasingly cancelling their flights to Israel due to safety concerns.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The airline is now changing its procedures to ensure that all flights can operate as planned.

In response to an enquiry from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Thursday, SWISS announced that it was taking steps to counteract this, as other crew members have to stand in for cancellations and may then be assigned more often than average on the same routes.

Many cancellations at short notice have led to an increased planning effort. From Saturday, staff will have to cancel at least seven days before a flight to Israel, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Wednesday.

More

More Third SWISS repatriation flight from Israel arrives in Zurich This content was published on The special flight from Tel Aviv arrived as scheduled at Zurich airport on Thursday evening with 224 Swiss nationals on board. Read more: Third SWISS repatriation flight from Israel arrives in Zurich

There are no concrete figures on how many crew members have cancelled their Israel flights. “On some flights no one has cancelled, on others one or more crew members have cancelled,” said a SWISS spokesperson.

Previously, SWISS crew members flew back to Zurich from Tel Aviv on the same day. From May, the airline will fly twice a day again, as it did before the war. Due to flight and duty time limitations, which provide for extended rest periods at night, crew members will also have to spend the night in Tel Aviv, the statement continued.

SWISS said it understood the concerns of some crew members. Specialists have examined the situation and concluded that it was stable and safe.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe