French air traffic controller strikes hits SWISS flights

The SWISS timetable has been hit by French strikes. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Swiss International Air Lines cancelled flights from Zurich to Paris and Nice on Thursday because of an air traffic controller strike in France.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines cancelled flights from Zurich to Paris and Nice on Thursday because of an air traffic controller strike in France.

Geneva, on the other hand, is served by SWISS without any restrictions, while Basel is not a SWISS destination anyway.

Of the eight cancellations from Zurich and back from France, around 900 passengers are affected, the airline announced on Wednesday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

After the failure of negotiations on Monday evening, there is a risk of numerous flight cancellations and delays in France on Thursday.

The largest French air traffic controllers union, SNCTA, is expecting “record mobilisation”. “We consider the negotiations with the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) to have failed,” a union representative told the AFP news agency on Monday.

The SNCTA and other air traffic controllers’ unions had called for a strike to protest against plans to overhaul air traffic control in France. The reform is intended to respond to the expected increase in air traffic.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe