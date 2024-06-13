Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
‘Ready for it?’ Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again

LONDON (Reuters) – Thousands of fans at Taylor Swift’s concerts in Scotland have caused earthquake readings miles away from the concert venue in Edinburgh, the British Geological Survey said on Thursday.

Dressed in glittery, colourful outfits depicting different musical eras of the American popstar’s discography, more than 70,000 fans, or ‘Swifties’, flocked to see the singer-songwriter for her Eras Tour shows at Murrayfield stadium last weekend.

Their dancing led to seismic activity being recorded at the earthquake monitoring stations 6 km (4 miles) away from the venue, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said in a statement.

Each of the three evenings followed a similar pattern, with the songs “Ready For It?”, “Cruel Summer” and “Champagne Problems” resulting in the most significant seismic activity each night, the BGS said.

Previous performances in Seattle and Los Angeles registered similar seismic activity, with her Seattle gig generating activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Swift’s worldwide tour is the world’s highest-grossing concert tour.

