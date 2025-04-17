The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Aging society

New true crime films: Switzerland's darkest mysteries

New true crime films: Switzerland’s darkest mysteries
Switzerland is one of the safest countries in the world, with a high quality of life and low crime rates. Yet it has had its share of major true crime stories.

This content was published on
1 minute
SWI swissinfo.ch

We have curated a series of documentaries and films from the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, translated into English, which explore some of Switzerland’s most fascinating crime stories.

Stream the films now and keep an eye out for more to come.

(Don’t forget to click on CC button on screen to set captions and language).

Swiss true crimes: the Wohlen double parricide

This content was published on A documentary film about the dramatic double murder case involving the married couple Peter and Ursula Breitschmid, instigated by their adopted son.

Read more: Swiss true crimes: the Wohlen double parricide
Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre

This content was published on On September 27, 2001, a gunman carried out a deadly attack on the Zug regional parliament, shooting dead 14 politicians before killing himself.

Read more: Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre
More

The Great Swiss Post Office Robbery

This content was published on In 1997, a gang of amateur crooks made off with CHF53 million ($54.8 million) after holding up Zurich’s Fraumünster post office.

Read more: The Great Swiss Post Office Robbery

