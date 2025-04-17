New true crime films: Switzerland’s darkest mysteries

Switzerland is one of the safest countries in the world, with a high quality of life and low crime rates. Yet it has had its share of major true crime stories.

We have curated a series of documentaries and films from the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, translated into English, which explore some of Switzerland’s most fascinating crime stories.

Stream the films now and keep an eye out for more to come.

More Swiss true crimes: the child serial killer Werner Ferrari (part 1/2) This content was published on This two-part documentary film looks back at the police investigation into the shocking story of Switzerland’s infamous child serial killer. Read more: Swiss true crimes: the child serial killer Werner Ferrari (part 1/2)

More Swiss true crimes: the Wohlen double parricide This content was published on A documentary film about the dramatic double murder case involving the married couple Peter and Ursula Breitschmid, instigated by their adopted son. Read more: Swiss true crimes: the Wohlen double parricide

More Swiss true crimes: the car park murderer who shocked Switzerland This content was published on A documentary film about Caroline H, a serial pyromaniac who violently murdered two women, and almost killed a third, in Switzerland in the 1990s. Read more: Swiss true crimes: the car park murderer who shocked Switzerland

More Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre This content was published on On September 27, 2001, a gunman carried out a deadly attack on the Zug regional parliament, shooting dead 14 politicians before killing himself. Read more: Switzerland’s worst-ever gun massacre

More The Great Swiss Post Office Robbery This content was published on In 1997, a gang of amateur crooks made off with CHF53 million ($54.8 million) after holding up Zurich’s Fraumünster post office. Read more: The Great Swiss Post Office Robbery