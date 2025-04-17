New true crime films: Switzerland’s darkest mysteries
Switzerland is one of the safest countries in the world, with a high quality of life and low crime rates. Yet it has had its share of major true crime stories.
We have curated a series of documentaries and films from the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, translated into English, which explore some of Switzerland’s most fascinating crime stories.
Stream the films now and keep an eye out for more to come.
(Don’t forget to click on CC button on screen to set captions and language).
Swiss true crimes: the child serial killer Werner Ferrari (part 1/2)
This two-part documentary film looks back at the police investigation into the shocking story of Switzerland’s infamous child serial killer.
