Swiss parliament backs faster approval of pesticides

Parliament approves easier authorisation of pesticides Keystone-SDA

New plant protection products must be approved more quickly. Following in the footsteps of the House of Representatives, the Swiss Senate approved a parliamentary proposal on Thursday by 31 votes to 12, calling for pesticides approved in Europe to be approved in Switzerland too.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une autorisation facilitée des pesticides validée par le Parlement Original Read more: Une autorisation facilitée des pesticides validée par le Parlement

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The proposal provides for a simplified authorisation procedure for plant protection products already approved in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria. It is the result of an initiative by Philipp Matthias Bregy from the Centre party.

The Swiss authorities should only control these products in areas where Switzerland has special protection provisions, such as water protection. Werner Salzmann from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party argued that plant protection products should be approved more quickly in Switzerland as a matter of urgency.

+ Swiss lawmakers want to speed up access to plant protection products

Emergency approval

The Senate only amended the draft with regard to emergency registrations. They are calling for emergency registrations to be granted automatically only if the legal provisions for the protection of humans, animals and the environment in the country of origin of the plant protection product are equivalent to Swiss law.

Left-wing parties were opposed to the project as a whole, arguing hat the aim of the initiative has already been achieved. A fast-track authorisation procedure by ordinance, which guarantees that the level of protection is maintained, has already been in place since December 2025. They also argued that the text fails to take sufficient account of public health and nature conservation.

The dossier will now go back to the House of Representatives.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories