Swiss government announces measures for future food security
The federal government has set out the broad lines of the future agricultural policy, to be in force from 2030. The aim is to improve Switzerland's food security. To achieve this, it has set out measures in four areas.
The aim is to reduce the administrative burden on farmers and increase their freedom of action. In future, direct payments will be more dependent on concrete results, the Swiss government announced on Wednesday. Digitalisation will also be facilitated.
In addition, the authorities plan to strengthen the market position of farms. In this respect, the increase in the price of milk approved by parliament will boost value creation in agriculture, the government said.
The efficient use of resources will also be promoted and the sustainable development of agri-food sectors encouraged.
A detailed draft will be drawn up and put out for consultation by the third quarter of 2026.
