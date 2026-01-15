US tariffs dimmed Gruyère sales less than expected

Sales of Gruyère cheese did not decline as sharply last year as feared in light of US tariffs. According to the Interprofession du Gruyère (IPG), the decline was “largely” offset by strong sales figures in Switzerland.

“Ultimately, sales figures in 2025 will be slightly down, but not as disastrous as initially feared,” Olivier Isler, director of IPG, told regional broadcaster La Télé. According to IPG, sales to the US fell by 17% last year.

This has an impact on production quotas. In 2025, IPG reduced the quantity of traditional Gruyère by 5% to anticipate the decline in demand. “That was a good decision, as stocks are now completely under control,” said Isler. For the current year, IPG has decided to further reduce its production quota by 3%.

US accounts for 30%

Despite the instability across the Atlantic, IPG intends to continue selling its products in the United States. “The American market remains a growth engine,” said Isler. In recent years, more than 4,300 tons of Gruyère have been exported to the US, accounting for 30% of Gruyère exports.

Isler also pointed out that the industry organisation is investing in 17 countries to increase sales. “We are trying to diversify the risks,” he told La Télé. The cheese is not only produced in the canton of Fribourg, but also in the cantons of Neuchâtel, Jura, Vaud, and Bern.

