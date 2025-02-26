Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

2027 Alpine World Ski Championships to proceed in Crans-Montana

Crans-Montana finish line stadium: opponents appeal to the Federal Court
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, in canton Valais, are set to proceed as planned. The Swiss government has dismissed the opponents’ bid to halt construction at the Barzettes finish stadium. An agreement has now been reached with the local municipality.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Crans-Montana’s local council and residents met for the first time last Wednesday to resolve their differences. They signed an agreement on Tuesday, with residents agreeing to withdraw their appeal and opposition.

+Opponents of Crans-Montana ski work appeal to Federal Court

Nicolas Féraud, president of the municipality of Crans-Montana, expressed his relief: “We can now proceed with this crucial work. We were rather worried, given the tight schedule.”

Work is set to begin next week. The project includes renovating the timing building in the finish area and constructing a basement for TV trucks. The access road will also be upgraded.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

