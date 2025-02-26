2027 Alpine World Ski Championships to proceed in Crans-Montana
The 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, in canton Valais, are set to proceed as planned. The Swiss government has dismissed the opponents’ bid to halt construction at the Barzettes finish stadium. An agreement has now been reached with the local municipality.
Crans-Montana’s local council and residents met for the first time last Wednesday to resolve their differences. They signed an agreement on Tuesday, with residents agreeing to withdraw their appeal and opposition.
Nicolas Féraud, president of the municipality of Crans-Montana, expressed his relief: “We can now proceed with this crucial work. We were rather worried, given the tight schedule.”
Work is set to begin next week. The project includes renovating the timing building in the finish area and constructing a basement for TV trucks. The access road will also be upgraded.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
