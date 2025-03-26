Another rockfall interrupts trains to Zermatt

Another rockfall interrupts train route to Zermatt VS Keystone-SDA

The train line between Täsch and Zermatt in southwestern Switzerland was interrupted again on Wednesday morning by another rockfall. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokeswoman for the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway.

The rockfall occurred at the same place where a rockfall had already occurred on Monday morning, she said. She promised further information after the next assessment of the situation at 8am.

An alternative transport option would be organised as quickly as possible, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway announced on the online platform X. Longer waiting times are to be expected due to limited capacity.

The train line was already interrupted on Monday morning due to a rockfall. A Matterhorn Gotthard Railway locomotive was damaged. According to the railway company, there were no injuries or further damage.

