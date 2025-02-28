Four major Swiss ski areas offer single ski pass

A single ski pass is being offered for four major ski areas in the Bernese Oberland, Valais and Central Switzerland. The new AlpsPass gives skiers access to the Jungfrau region, Adelboden-Lenk, Aletsch Arena and Engelberg-Titlis.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Quatre grands domaines suisses proposent un seul forfait de ski Original Read more: Quatre grands domaines suisses proposent un seul forfait de ski

The season passExternal link is valid from November 1 to April 30. The pre-sale price for adults is CHF949 ($1,050), AlpsPass said in a press release on Friday. Buyers will receive three free days in each of the Graubünden resorts of Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide and Laax.

The resorts of Adelboden-Lenk and the Jungfrau region had created the Ski Top 4 package during the 2017/2018 season, which brought together the four biggest ski destinations in the Bernese Oberland. But before the start of the season, the Gstaad resort ended this collaboration to join the Magic Pass.

This departure prompted the two Bernese Oberland resorts to seek a new form of partnership with AlpsPass.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

