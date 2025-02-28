Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Four major Swiss ski areas offer single ski pass

Generated with artificial intelligence.
A single ski pass is being offered for four major ski areas in the Bernese Oberland, Valais and Central Switzerland. The new AlpsPass gives skiers access to the Jungfrau region, Adelboden-Lenk, Aletsch Arena and Engelberg-Titlis.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The season passExternal link is valid from November 1 to April 30. The pre-sale price for adults is CHF949 ($1,050), AlpsPass said in a press release on Friday. Buyers will receive three free days in each of the Graubünden resorts of Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide and Laax.

+ Swiss ski ticket prices criticised as ‘non-transparent’

The resorts of Adelboden-Lenk and the Jungfrau region had created the Ski Top 4 package during the 2017/2018 season, which brought together the four biggest ski destinations in the Bernese Oberland. But before the start of the season, the Gstaad resort ended this collaboration to join the Magic Pass.

This departure prompted the two Bernese Oberland resorts to seek a new form of partnership with AlpsPass.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

