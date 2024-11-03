Jungfraujoch temperature hits record high for November
There were exceptional weather conditions in the mountains in early November. On Saturday, MeteoSwiss measured 4.8 degrees at the Jungfraujoch (3571 m), 11.8 at the Weissfluhjoch (2691 m) and 16.3 at Buffalora (1971 m).
At the Jungfraujoch, both the highest and lowest temperature broke records. The temperature dipped to 0.1°C over the weekend, which is unusually high. In other words, on November 1, it didn’t freeze on the Jungfraujoch for the first time in November since measurements began in 1961, the institute reported on its blog.
No significant changes are expected over the next eight days. There will often be grey skies on the plains, while the sun will continue to shine in the mountains thanks to anticyclonic conditions. However, it will be slightly milder in the mountains from the beginning of next week.
