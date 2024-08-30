Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Alpine Environment

Swiss wolf culls designed to protect livestock and people

From September 1 until the end of January, Swiss cantons are allowed to shoot wolves if they are simply deemed a threat to livestock or people.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Cantons must submit applications to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) to regulate wolf packs. Applications have already been received from the cantons of Graubünden, St Gallen, Ticino, Vaud and Valais.

FOEN is now examining these applications, after which it will either approve or reject them. If they are approved, these cantons can order the culls. The revised Hunting Act set a legal basis for preventive culling.

Canton Graubünden had already announced in mid-August that it intended to shoot two thirds of all this year’s young wolves and two entire wolf packs in the autumn and winter. This affects at least 35 of the approximately 120 wolves living in Graubünden.

