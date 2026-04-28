Asian Shares Hold Near Eight-Week High Before BOJ: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks held near their highest level since late February as traders awaited the next catalyst in the Middle East, as well as a slew of central bank decisions and earnings from major technology companies this week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index edged up 0.2% to near the level when the US-Israel war on Iran started in late February. Brent crude oil rose for a seventh consecutive day to hover just under $109 a barrel as President Donald Trump discussed Iran’s latest peace proposal with his aides.

The yen held steady at 159.44 against the dollar before the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement later Tuesday. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, setting up a communication challenge for Governor Kazuo Ueda.

With the Federal Reserve due to announce its policy decision this week and little progress on the geopolitical front, investors are turning their focus to earnings from tech giants to test whether the recent rally in stocks can be sustained. Global equities have erased their war-driven losses — even as crude oil price stays elevated — in part due to the return of the AI trade.

“The recent rally in Asia tech, despite ongoing supply chain disruption, suggests investors are increasingly looking through near-term geopolitical risks,” said Gary Tan, a fund manager at Allspring Global Investments. “But a sustained re-rating versus the US will likely hinge on capex signals from hyperscalers in this week’s earnings reports.”

Elsewhere, contracts for the S&P 500 Index edged up 0.1% with the underlying gauge staying on track for its strongest monthly performance since 2020 as the artificial intelligence trade returns and stocks give up war-related losses. A key semiconductor index pulled back following a historic rally.

In other corners of the market, gold edged up 0.3% to about $4,690 an ounce and Bitcoin traded around $77,400. A gauge of Asian technology shares edged lower.

“Markets have recovered to new all-time highs while seemingly ignoring continued geopolitical risks that abound, and this has been done largely on the back of positive earnings revisions and expectations,” said Walter Todd, president and chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates. “Any cracks that emerge in this outlook as the largest companies report in coming weeks pose a significant risk to market momentum.”

Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. report on Wednesday, followed by Apple Inc. a day later.

Meantime, the White House said US officials are discussing Iran’s latest proposal, but maintained red lines on any deal to end the eight-week war, including preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had convened a meeting of national security officials to discuss an Iranian proposal. The comments followed reports that Tehran proposed an interim deal whereby it reopens Hormuz in exchange for Washington ending its blockade of ports.

Iran’s proposal is better than what the US had thought, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. Still, the US has questions on the person who submitted the Iran offer, he said.

“The market appears to be reducing its reaction to US/Iran headlines with the outcome trending to a short-term deal followed by more detailed negotiations,” JPMorgan head of global market intelligence Andrew Tyler wrote in a note to clients.

US Treasury yields were steady in Asian trading after rising two to three basis points on Monday, staying on pace for their tightest monthly range since late 2020.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Even though the central bank was nudged into a U-turn ahead of today’s meeting after a 25-bp hike was fully priced, a similar pattern is on the cards into the June gathering. The BOJ has further to go on the path toward neutral rates and will likely leave it to Japan’s politicians to push back against higher rates if the Iran situation doesn’t improve by mid-year.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

Also this week, along with the BOJ and the Fed, the European Central Bank and peers in the UK and Canada are all scheduled to set interest rates, together deciding monetary policy for about half of the world’s economy.

While investors expect them to leave rates unchanged, markets will be on alert for signs officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde, are worried about the inflation threat posed by the disruption to oil supply stemming from the war.

“The tone of the press conference will emphasize the prudence of the ongoing wait-and-see stance, although we suspect that investors are nearing the point at which one might expect the Fed to have a stronger conviction take on the fallout from the energy shock – even if that is unlikely to be communicated in its entirety,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

Corporate Highlights:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. prices its Hong Kong share placement at the bottom of a marketed range, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI have agreed to drop the software giant’s exclusive right to sell the startup’s AI models, opening the door for the ChatGPT maker to pursue deals with cloud-computing rivals like Amazon.com Inc. Verizon Communications Inc. surprised analysts when it reported a gain of mobile subscribers, an early signal that new Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman’s strategy for recapturing market share is already paying off. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:02 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) were little changed Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1715 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.52 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8266 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7187 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $77,344.31 Ether rose 0.7% to $2,306.96 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.34% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.470% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 5.03% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $97.24 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,686.92 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Toby Alder and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.