Asian Stocks Face Test as Oil Gains, BOJ Looms: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally that brought Asian shares close to erasing its war-related losses faces a test after Brent crude oil climbed for a sixth straight day to its highest close in three weeks.

The global oil benchmark closed at $108.23 a barrel, the highest since April 7. American crude edged up 0.3% Tuesday to $96.66 a barrel. Equity-index futures for Asian stocks were mixed after MSCI’s regional gauge closed at its strongest level since the US-Israel war on Iran started in late February.

The yen held steady against the dollar before the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement later Tuesday. Contracts for Wall Street gauges edged up 0.1% in early Asian trading after the underlying gauge stayed on track for its strongest monthly performance since 2020 as the artificial intelligence trade returns and stocks give up war-related losses. A key semiconductor index pulled back following a historic rally.

With little progress on the geopolitical front, investors are turning their focus to earnings from a cohort of tech giants with a combined market value of nearly $16 trillion. Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are due to report Wednesday, followed by Apple Inc. a day later, with the results likely to set the tone for global equities and test whether the recent rally in megacap tech can be sustained.

“Markets have recovered to new all-time highs while seemingly ignoring continued geopolitical risks that abound, and this has been done largely on the back of positive earnings revisions and expectations,” said Walter Todd, president and chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates. “Any cracks that emerge in this outlook as the largest companies report in coming weeks pose a significant risk to market momentum.”

Meantime, the White House said US officials are discussing Iran’s latest proposal, but maintained red lines on any deal to end the eight-week war, including preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had convened a meeting of national security officials to discuss an Iranian proposal. The comments followed reports that Tehran proposed an interim deal whereby it reopens Hormuz in exchange for Washington ending its blockade of ports.

Iran’s proposal is better than what the US had thought, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. Still, the US has questions on the person who submitted the Iran offer, he said.

“The market appears to be reducing its reaction to US/Iran headlines with the outcome trending to a short-term deal followed by more detailed negotiations,” JPMorgan head of global market intelligence Andrew Tyler wrote in a note to clients.

US Treasury yields rose two to three basis points on Monday, staying on pace for their tightest monthly range since late 2020.

Also this week, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and peers in Japan, the UK and Canada are all scheduled to set interest rates, together deciding monetary policy for about half of the world’s economy.

While investors expect them to leave rates unchanged, markets will be on alert for signs officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde, are worried about the inflation threat posed by the disruption to oil supply stemming from the war.

“The tone of the press conference will emphasize the prudence of the ongoing wait-and-see stance, although we suspect that investors are nearing the point at which one might expect the Fed to have a stronger conviction take on the fallout from the energy shock – even if that is unlikely to be communicated in its entirety,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI have agreed to drop the software giant’s exclusive right to sell the startup’s AI models, opening the door for the ChatGPT maker to pursue deals with cloud-computing rivals like Amazon.com Inc. Verizon Communications Inc. surprised analysts when it reported a gain of mobile subscribers, an early signal that new Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman’s strategy for recapturing market share is already paying off. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.2% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1723 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.39 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8249 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7188 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $77,052.62 Ether was little changed at $2,291.94 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 5.02% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $96.70 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,688.10 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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