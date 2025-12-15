Asian Stocks Fall on Tech Woes, Gold Extends Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian markets fell as the final full trading week of 2025 began, with mounting concerns over the earnings outlook for technology companies — and their massive AI spending — sapping sentiment.

MSCI’s equities gauge for the region fell 0.7%, with South Korea — a poster child for AI exuberance — slumping 1.5%, after a tech-led selloff on Wall Street Friday. In a sign that markets may be stabilizing, equity-index futures for US benchmarks rose 0.2% on Monday. Chinese indexes edged lower after the latest data showed retail sales growth was the weakest since Covid while investment slumped further.

Gold was set for a fifth day of gains after conflicting remarks from Federal Reserve officials prompted traders to curb bets on further monetary easing in the US next year. Gold has surged more than 60% this year and silver has more than doubled — with both metals on track for their best annual performances since 1979.

Global risk appetite has been ebbing amid skepticism that tech stocks, which have propelled global benchmarks to record highs, can continue to warrant their lofty valuations and aggressive AI spending. Asian markets, strong outperformers this year, appear particularly vulnerable given the region’s heavy reliance on manufacturing the components underpinning the technology boom.

Friday’s moves underscored “the potential that we could see the AI bubble burst at some point in the near future,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “We have seen good growth for Asian markets on the back of AI in particular and tech in general over the last year, despite trade concerns, so I expect them to take a decent step back in trading today.”

From a recent selloff in the shares of Nvidia Corp. to Oracle Corp.’s plunge after reporting mounting spending on AI, to souring sentiment around a network of companies exposed to OpenAI, signs of skepticism are increasing. Looking to 2026, the debate among investors is whether to rein in AI exposure ahead of a potential bubble popping or double down to capitalize on the game-changing technology.

The queasiness about the AI trade involves its uses, the enormous cost of developing it, and whether consumers ultimately will pay for the services. Those answers will have major implications for the stock market’s future.

“The Santa Rally can’t get off the ground amid fresh AI valuation fears,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com. “While hardly as high stakes as last week, there’s enough event risk there to keep investors on their toes, possibly providing the spark for that Santa rally – or equally, a deepening sell-off.”

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

Global equities are likely to retreat this week as the shift toward tighter monetary policy in many parts of the world removes a key support just as jitters about the AI boom drain momentum from this year’s stocks rally. Stocks face a fair chance this year’s peaks are in, spurring investors to favor taking some of this year’s gains and cashing them out.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Treasuries were steady Monday as a debate raged in markets and among Fed officials on how much to ease policy next year.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said she would prefer interest rates to be slightly more restrictive to keep putting pressure on inflation. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he is projecting more interest-rate cuts for 2026 than many of his colleagues.

On China data, retail sales rose 1.3% in November from a year ago. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the growth pace would stay at 2.9% for a second month.

“Corporate earnings will continue to be on weaker side,” Chetan Seth, an equity strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Also in the country, a $3 billion redemption crisis in eastern China is reviving concerns about the loosely-regulated shadow-banking industry as the nation’s prolonged property slump risks spilling over into the financial sector.

Also this week, the final flurry of major central bank policy meetings is due, including those from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.

Corporate News:

China Vanke Co., the nation’s last major developer to have so far avoided default amid an unprecedented property crisis, has been left with little time to keep debt failure at bay after creditors spurned its proposal to push back a looming bond payment. Fortescue Ltd. has agreed to acquire Canada-based explorer Alta Copper Corp. in a deal that marks the Australian company’s first major foray beyond iron ore into other metals. iRobot Corp. filed for bankruptcy after reaching a restructuring support agreement that will hand control of the consumer robot maker to Shenzhen PICEA Robotics Co., its main supplier and lender, and Santrum Hong Kong Co. Chinese consumer stocks advance after the government said it will increase financial support for key consumption areas. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 11:29 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1741 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.52 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0510 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $89,688.01 Ether rose 1.7% to $3,134.04 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.945% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $57.76 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,324.23 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.