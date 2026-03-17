Asian Stocks Poised for Gains in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were primed for a positive open Wednesday after US stocks and Treasuries edged higher, signaling that investors are attempting to look through near-term geopolitical uncertainty.

Equity index futures pointed to small gains for Australia and Hong Kong benchmarks, and a jump of more than 1% for Japanese stocks. Treasuries were slightly higher across the curve, with the 10-year yield falling two basis points to around 4.2%, suggesting easing inflation concerns even as Brent crude traded near $103 per barrel.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.5% on Tuesday, marking a second straight day of advances and suggesting cautious optimism despite conflict in the Middle East.

“There is a growing sense that markets are trying to look through the current tensions,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Still, markets aren’t getting carried away. If the conflict drags on, the risk is that it starts to weigh more heavily on stock markets again.”

President Donald Trump abandoned his effort to recruit partners for the war and scolded allies who openly rejected his appeals, even as he repeated claims the conflict would end soon. The near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has wreaked havoc on energy markets.

Israel said it killed Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani. The development came after Tehran set a massive natural gas field in the United Arab Emirates ablaze overnight. Trump threatened to expand strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main export hub.

Russia is sharing satellite imagery and drone technology with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“Investors should expect continued volatility until the energy situation stabilizes,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. Gains for US stocks despite higher oil prices reflects expectations for solid earnings and economic growth, he said.

A gauge of the greenback inched lower Tuesday, while the yen was fractionally stronger early Wednesday at around 159 per dollar — placing the Japanese currency on pace for its third daily advance.

Data set for release in Asia includes unemployment for Hong Kong and South Korea, trade for Japan and the current account for New Zealand. Japan is also set to sell ¥4.7 trillion of 3-month bills. Markets are closed in Indonesia.

Later Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady, with attention shifting to how it may respond if the fallout from the war pulls its policy goals in opposite directions.

“Risk assets like US stocks and cryptocurrencies have held up surprisingly well despite all the turmoil,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Depending on whether the Fed strikes a more dovish or hawkish tone, that could shape the near-term direction for both into quarter-end.”

In commodities, gold was flat at just above $5,000 an ounce early Wednesday, after declining in the prior four sessions. Bitcoin traded just below $75,000, close to its one-month high.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the company is firing up manufacturing of H200 AI accelerators for customers in China. Qualcomm Inc. plans to buy back another $20 billion worth of shares and raise its quarterly cash dividend. Boeing Co. signaled that several performance issues will weigh on its first-quarter results, from fewer-than-planned deliveries of its widebody aircraft and wiring defects on the 737 Max to the cost of turning around a key supplier. Eli Lilly & Co. fell after HSBC turned bearish on the stock, saying investor expectations for weight-loss drugs are over inflated. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“US equities likely face more headwinds from here because the S&P 500 is expensive, the Fed is less likely to ease further and earnings estimates have yet to reflect a more challenging oil driven growth-inflation mix.”

—Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures were little changed as of 7:26 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1% Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.5% S&P 500 futures were little changed Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.1543 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.94 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8842 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $74,431.77 Ether was little changed at $2,330.1 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.91% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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