At least eight die in inferno near Moscow, TASS says

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Two people jumped to their death from the top floors of a burning eight-storey former Russian electronics research institute on Monday and at least six others died in the fire, state-run TASS news agency reported.

Black smoke billowed from the building outside Moscow and flames roared up its walls. Some people were trapped on the top floors but were unable to escape.

One man was shown jumping from the upper floor of the building by the Baza Telegram channel. Another, with serious burns, fell from the upper floors, footage published by Shot Telegram channel showed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge;Editing by Ros Russell and Angus MacSwan)