How a banknote’s life comes to an end

Despite the rise of cashless payments, millions of banknotes keep circulating daily worldwide. But who decides when a note has to retire, and what happens next?

1 minute

The Swiss love their cash, but the more a banknote travels, the shorter its lifespan. The size of tears, stains and other imperfections determine whether a note can still be used for payments or if it’s time for it to go on its last journey. A banknote’s second life depends on the currency: different countries get rid of old banknotes with different end goals.

In Switzerland, damaged banknotes can be exchangedExternal link at the counters of the Swiss National Bank.

