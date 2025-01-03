Former Julius Bär chair passes away

He was honoured with dedications in the Tages-Anzeiger and the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspapers.
With his entrepreneurial spirit, his personality and his deep sense of ethics, the doctor of law and graduate of Harvard Law School shaped an entire generation of lawyers, according to one of the obituaries published in the newspapers.
As Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Julius Bär (1996-2003), he was responsible for setting a decisive course for its strategic growth. “Throughout his active professional life, he was closely associated with the bank as a family shareholder and advisor,” the obituary continued.
Most recently, Thomas A. Bär devoted himself to his vineyard in Tuscany, where he spent a lot of time with friends and family. “In 1990, we discovered our land of dreams, it was love at first sight,” he once said in an interview with the wine magazine Vinum.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2025
Researchers find high microbial diversity in glacial streams
This content was published on
Swiss researchers have discovered a surprising diversity of microorganisms in glacial streams around the world. However, this diversity is under threat as soon as it is discovered.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.