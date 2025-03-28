PostFinance cancels accounts of customers with Cuba links

Major Swiss banks had already suspended payment transactions with Cuba several years ago due to pressure from the US. PostFinance remained the only major institution to continue such payments. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The financial services arm of the Swiss post office, PostFinance, has cancelled the accounts of several customers with links to Cuba as a consequence of US sanctions against the Caribbean island state.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Postfinance kündigt Kunden mit Kuba-Bezug Original Read more: Postfinance kündigt Kunden mit Kuba-Bezug

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Swiss citizens living abroad were only given two weeks in mid-March to find a new bank, Swiss public radio, SRF, reported on Friday. Cash transactions were also restricted.

Less than a dozen business relationships are affected, PostFinance told the AWP news agency.

International sanctions are subject to constant change and are not a rigid construct, it said. Every bank must constantly ask itself how it deals with the resulting risks.

In his first term in office, US President Donald Trump added Cuba to a list of states designated as sponsors of terrorism and warned foreign banks against doing business with the island state. Some relaxations were introduced under Joe Biden, but these were later cancelled.

Major Swiss banks had already suspended payment transactions with Cuba several years ago due to pressure from the US. PostFinance remained the only major institution to continue such payments. The sanctions against Cuba, which have been in place for decades, have been repeatedly adjusted, PostFinance announced. The company had also always adapted its internal policy in the past.

More

More Switzerland closes a chapter on strengthening Cuban autonomy This content was published on Development work in Cuba has given autonomy to local communities – and arguably helped the regime to manage more efficiently. Read more: Switzerland closes a chapter on strengthening Cuban autonomy

No reasons given

PostFinance did not give any specific reasons why it cancelled the individual accounts, citing banking secrecy. However, the company told SRF that it was dependent on correspondent banks and dollar payment transactions.

PostFinance is not obliged to hold accounts for Swiss citizens abroad. The Federal Council clarified in 2019 that PostFinance’s universal service obligation only applies to domestic payment transactions.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.