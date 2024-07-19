Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Belarus’s Lukashenko suggests political prisoners to help in storm clean-up

(Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, disregarding international calls to release his country’s political prisoners, suggested on Friday he would enlist them to clear up widespread damage from a storm.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Lukashenko has long dismissed accusations of human rights abuse, but in the past week has faced calls by former Nobel laureates and U.N.-mandated experts to release more of the estimated 1,400 political prisoners in the country.

Most of his rivals are in prison or have fled the country.

CONTEXT

Lukashenko staged a mass crackdown to quell protests by demonstrators who accused him of rigging his 2020 re-election. He maintained his hold on power after receiving assurances of support from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2022, he allowed Putin to use Belarusian territory in the invasion of Ukraine.

KEY QUOTES

“Before everyone starts … posting on the internet, get an axe or a saw and help out.”

“I have already told the interior minister … he knows we have more than 20,000 inmates. And the so-called political prisoners. Send them to do the clearing. If needed, say so. Mobilise townspeople and especially these parasites.”

