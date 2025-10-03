Boyu Capital, NJF Are Said Explore Deal for Hyrox Owner Infront

(Bloomberg) — A consortium backed by Boyu Capital is exploring a potential acquisition of marketing firm Infront Sports & Media AG from Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co., according to people familiar with the situation.

Boyu is seeking to team up with NJF Capital on a deal for the Swiss sports marketing company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The investor group has been in talks with Wanda for months on the potential transaction, though it hasn’t yet reached an agreement on terms and other parties could also express interest, according to the people.

Wanda acquired Infront for €1.05 billion from private equity firm Bridgepoint in 2015 when the Chinese conglomerate sought to expand globally beyond real estate. It’s now under pressure to repay debt and has been selling assets from football club and yacht maker to shopping malls and movie studio.

A representative for Wanda said the information is “false,” without elaborating. Representatives for Infront and NJF declined to comment. A spokesperson for Boyu didn’t immediately respond to queries.

Infront offers sports marketing solutions and handles media and marketing rights for international sports events, with offices in 16 countries, according to its website. It works with FIFA, UEFA, the English Premier League and Italy’s Series A among others.

The company is also the majority owner of Hyrox, an indoor fitness race that combines workout stations such as burpee board jump and sandbag lunges with running. The event has become popular recently amid a boom in the participation sports market.

Founded in 2011, Boyu’s private equity strategy focuses on technology, consumer, retail and health care, according to its website. It has backed companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., SF Holding Co., Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s biggest battery maker.

London-based NJF Capital was founded by entrepreneur Nicole Junkermann. The firm invests in companies with international and scalable products across sectors including health care, fintech and deep tech, its website shows.

–With assistance from Paula Doenecke and Venus Feng.

