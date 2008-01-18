Growth was particularly strong in the watch and jewellery sector, as well as in the movement and component market, with sales gaining more than 20 per cent over the previous year. Swatch expects an above-average increase in operating result and net income for the full year. The figures will be released in March. Based on initial results in January, as well as orders for the first half of the year, the company reckons that growth will continue in 2008 despite financial market turbulence.

Swatch sales worth nearly SFr6 billion Jan 18, 2008 - 08:16 Swiss group Swatch – the world's largest manufacturer of timepieces and movements – has announced record sales for 2007. Turnover reached SFr5.94 billion ($5.4 billion), an increase of over 17 per cent. Growth was particularly strong in the watch and jewellery sector, as well as in the movement and component market, with sales gaining more than 20 per cent over the previous year. Swatch expects an above-average increase in operating result and net income for the full year. The figures will be released in March. Based on initial results in January, as well as orders for the first half of the year, the company reckons that growth will continue in 2008 despite financial market turbulence.