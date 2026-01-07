Carney to Visit China to Talk Trade With Xi as US Tariffs Hit Growth

(Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Mark Carney will make an official visit to China next week as his government tries to rebuild relations with the Asian superpower and reduce Canada’s economic reliance on the US.

Carney is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the visit and will have discussions on trade, energy, agriculture and international security, his office said Wednesday.

It will be the first trip to China by a Canadian prime minister in nearly a decade, after a diplomatic row was sparked by Canada’s 2018 arrest of Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition warrant. Shortly after, China detained two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and held them until a deal to release Meng was reached with US prosecutors in 2021.

More recently, Canada and China have slapped tariffs on each other’s exports. In 2024, Canada hiked import taxes on Chinese electric vehicles, steel and aluminum, in part to align its trade policies with the US. China retaliated by hitting Canadian agricultural products with new duties, including on canola, a key crop that’s also known as rapeseed.

Carney took further measures to curb steel shipments from China and other nations last year after the White House put a 50% tax on foreign steel.

The tit-for-tat tariffs with China have caused internal tensions in Canada, with some political leaders in the western prairie provinces accusing the federal government of sacrificing canola exports to protect the auto and steel industries based in the industrial belt of Ontario.

China is Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the US, with total merchandise trade of C$118 billion ($85.8 billion) in 2024, according to Canadian government data.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, especially those on steel, aluminum, autos and lumber, have sparked a sense of urgency in Canada to diversify trade away from the US. Carney has set a goal of doubling his country’s non-US exports over the next decade.

Since taking power last March, Carney has steadily sought to lower tensions with Xi. In October, the two leaders held a formal meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea. Carney called it “a turning point in the relationship” and accepted an invitation from Xi to visit.

Canadian government officials and politicians have traveled to China over the past few months to prepare the ground for Carney’s trip.

Carney has said he sees opportunities to boost agricultural and energy trade with China. The expanded Trans Mountain pipeline to Canada’s west coast has already enabled record oil exports to China, and Carney is clearing regulatory hurdles to allow a potential new pipeline to be built. Trump’s intervention in Venezuela only increases the urgency to expand Canadian resource shipments to Asia, according to proponents of the project.

Deep Freeze

Trudeau made two visits to China, in 2016 and 2017, as he flirted with negotiating a trade deal. But that pact never materialized and relations went into a deep freeze after the Meng arrest.

Near the end of Trudeau’s tenure, his government remained on hostile footing with China. In 2022, then-Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly published an Indo-Pacific strategy that labeled China an “increasingly disruptive” force in the world and sought to increase Canada’s trade with other democratic countries in the region.

A year later, Trudeau’s government called a judicial inquiry into allegations of Chinese meddling in Canadian democracy after media stories cited leaked intelligence reports about China’s efforts to get pro-Beijing politicians elected. The inquiry concluded that while China and other countries did attempt to interfere, the overall results of recent elections weren’t affected.

Carney has steered Canada onto a different path with China. “We’re starting from a very low base and we can move quite substantially before we start to get to sensitive areas,” he said after his meeting with Xi in October.

While no tariffs were lifted after that meeting, Carney said it was the first step toward a broader discussion about deepening bilateral ties. “People sometimes simplify it down, to give this for that,” he told reporters at the time. “That’s not the way it works.”

Carney said he has a longer-term goal of opening up “a much bigger set of opportunities for a broader range of Canadian businesses” in China, and cited Canadian retailers such as Lululemon Athletica Inc. or Canada Goose Holdings Inc. as examples of companies that could benefit.

He said the two sides were also aiming to roll back travel restrictions on each other’s citizens. In November, China announced it would resume allowing group tourism to Canada after having halted it in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

