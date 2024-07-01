Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Chechen leader’s nephew named head of republic’s Security Council

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he appointed on Tuesday his 27-year-old nephew as the secretary of the Security Council of the Russian North Caucasus republic.

Kadyrov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that his nephew, Khamzat Kadyrov, has “extensive experience in leadership positions and will cope with the responsibilities.”

Khamzat Kadyrov has already held various government positions including a stint as a deputy prime minister of Chechnya, which is a federal republic of Russia.

Russia’s RBC daily reported that in early May, Khamzat Kadyrov was awarded the Order of Courage for his support and assistance to Chechen units fighting in Ukraine. He was also awarded a medal of merit by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2023.

Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007, has sent thousands of his fighters to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion on its neighbour in February 2022.

Khamzat Kadyrov’s appointment comes after Ramzan Kadyrov’s teenage son was appointed to high-rank positions, including a trustee at special forces university and a senior role in his father’s bodyguard.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
22 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR