The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Climate solutions

A thousand demonstrators in Swiss capital demand climate justice

Protester preparing poster for climate strike in Bern.
The climate crisis is not just an ecological crisis, but also a social crisis, the demonstrators said. Keystone / Anthony Anex
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A thousand demonstrators in Swiss capital demand climate justice
Listening: A thousand demonstrators in Swiss capital demand climate justice

Around 1,000 people demonstrated for climate justice in the Swiss capital Bern on Saturday afternoon. The climate crisis is exacerbating injustice around the world, and the current economic system benefits from colonial and patriarchal oppression, said one of the speakers.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Natural disasters will force millions of people to flee their countries. The climate crisis is not just an ecological crisis, but also a social crisis, the demonstrators said.

For a long time now, it has not been a question of preventing the crisis, but of limiting its scale, the organisers of the demonstration, who came together under the banner Klimastreik Bern (Climate Strike Bern). In their view, people need to remain supportive and critical, and commit themselves to a fairer world.

More

At around 4pm, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Waisenhausplatz. After the first speeches, they marched through the city.

According to estimates by a journalist from the Keystone-SDA news agency, around 1,000 people joined the march, including the president of the Green Party, Lisa Mazzone of Geneva. The organisers put the figure at 2,500, they said in a press release early in the evening.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

E-cars account for 10.5 per cent of new registrations in the canton of Zug

More

E-cars account for 10.5% of new registrations in the canton of Zug

This content was published on Nowhere else in Switzerland are electric cars as popular as in Zug. Currently, 10.5 per cent of cars registered in the canton of Zug are purely electric, as new data from the online platform Energie Reporter and Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact show.

Read more: E-cars account for 10.5% of new registrations in the canton of Zug
ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award

More

ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award

This content was published on Swiss climate researcher Sonia Isabelle Seneviratne from ETH Zurich receives the German Environmental Award 2025. She shares the prize, endowed with 500,000 euros, with the management duo of the steel galvanising company Zinq.

Read more: ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award
Police end attempted occupation of Zurich's Platzspitz square

More

Police end attempted occupation of Zurich’s Platzspitz square

This content was published on A large contingent of police prevented an attempted occupation of the Platzspitz area behind the National Museum in Zurich on Friday afternoon. They checked over 200 people and ordered them away. The group of occupiers cited anti-capitalist motives as the reason for the action.

Read more: Police end attempted occupation of Zurich’s Platzspitz square

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR