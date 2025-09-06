Some 6% of Swiss surface area suitable for solar plants

Around 6 per cent of the surface area in Switzerland can be used for solar installations Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Around 6% of Switzerland's surface area could be used for free-standing photovoltaic systems in future. This corresponds to around 240,000 hectares, says a new federal survey.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Rund 6 Prozent Fläche in der Schweiz für Solaranlagen nutzbar Original Read more: Rund 6 Prozent Fläche in der Schweiz für Solaranlagen nutzbar

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The analysis is intended to serve as a guide for the cantons in their planning. The cantons themselves decide which areas are actually used for solar installations.

Decisive factors include grid connection, protection interests and costs.

In most cantons, there is a great deal of room for manoeuvre for the construction of free-standing solar installations, as the survey shows.

Only in the city cantons of Basel and Geneva are there hardly any suitable areas available.

More

More Climate solutions Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams This content was published on Is Switzerland, one of the world’s most environmentally conscious societies, in danger of moving backwards on green projects? Read more: Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.