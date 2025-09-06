Some 6% of Swiss surface area suitable for solar plants

Around 6 per cent of the surface area in Switzerland can be used for solar installations
Around 6% of Switzerland's surface area could be used for free-standing photovoltaic systems in future. This corresponds to around 240,000 hectares, says a new federal survey.
September 6, 2025 - 12:55
The analysis is intended to serve as a guide for the cantons in their planning. The cantons themselves decide which areas are actually used for solar installations.
Decisive factors include grid connection, protection interests and costs.
In most cantons, there is a great deal of room for manoeuvre for the construction of free-standing solar installations, as the survey shows.
Only in the city cantons of Basel and Geneva are there hardly any suitable areas available.
Climate solutions
Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams
Jul 5, 2021
Is Switzerland, one of the world’s most environmentally conscious societies, in danger of moving backwards on green projects?
Read more: Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams
